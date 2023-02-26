UCC Demons make it nine Super League wins in a row with comfortable victory over St Vincent's

UCC Demons 92 Bright St Vincent’s 75

UCC Demons completed their ninth win in a row when easily disposing of Bright St Vincent’s in the Men’s Super League at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday.

In a disappointing game Demons looked to have the game in the bag before going into a total meltdown in the closing quarter before eventually sealing the deal.

For coach, Danny O’Mahony getting the right result was all that mattered.

“To be honest, we only played in snatches but look we will look at the game at try and erase the errors for next week’s game against Belfast Star."

UCC Demons Tala Fam Thiam bursting past Bright St Vincent's Stefan Zecevic. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Both teams played stringent defence from tip off but Demons looked impressive in the offence court as they surged into an eight point lead in the opening two minutes.

Demons were certainly carving open Saints defence and with Randolph getting into top gear they increased their lead to 13 points a minute later.

The biggest problem Demons were encountering was their poor defence as Saints reduced the lead to five points with two minutes remaining.

On top of this some of Demons match ups in defence looked wrong and players like Donovan Fields and Stefan Zecevic punished them at will with unchallenged baskets.

UCC Demons James Hannigan shoots a basket. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Although Demons took a 29-21 lead into the second quarter they couldn’t have been happy with their defence and they needed to batten down the hatches for the second quarter.

On the restart the introduction of Randolph helped Demons regain a 14 point lead and one of his baskets had the fans in rapture such was the speed he took the ball to the hoop and executed.

UCC Demons coach Daniel O'Mahony. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

For the remainder of the quarter Demons defence improved as they continued to nail crucial baskets and it was no surprise they went in at the break commanding a 56-36 interval lead.

The overall play was scrappy on the restart with Demons wasting a number of scoring opportunities but the game looked over as a contest entering the final quarter with Demons commanding a 73-52 win.

Demons made a number of substitutions and the fringe players didn’t do the business that forced coach O’Mahony to bring back reinforcements.

In the end, Demons got the job done despite putting in a pretty careless shift.

Scorers for UCC Demons: T Fam 27, M J Randolph 23, D Lehane 14.

Bright St Vincents: S Zeicivic 21, D Fields 20, j Verschoyle 13.

UCC DEMONS: J Hannigan, S Carney, R Moore, K Hosford, S Hannigan, D Lehane, T Fam, V Bykov, C Cuff, C Looney, K Nwagboso, S Manojovic, B Murphy.

VINCENT'S: D Fields, J Verschoyle, C Coombes, J Bakeba-Nsimba, D Monaghan, A Devitt, S Decevic, M Neary, A Costache, R Graham, P Ryan, G Tvalabelsishvilli.

Referees: M Malaysko (Dublin), A Minela (Dublin), A Azinadas (Cavan).