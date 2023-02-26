Kanturk too strong for Aghada in Division 2 football league final

Kanturk 2-15 Aghada 1-7

KANTURK made a winning start to the new season and for good measure collected silverware by overcoming Aghada in the delayed 2022 Cork Credit Unions County Football League Division 2 Final at Kanturk on Sunday.

This contest doubled up with the opening round of this season's Cork County Football League Division 2 where the hosts quelled the intentions of the visiting East Cork side.

Over the hour, Kanturk produced a workmanlike display of controlled football with excellent ball retention and good link play key to excellent scores and the destination of the spoils.

Pat Horgan, Cork GAA presents cup to Kanturk captain Ian Walsh in the presence of Kieran O'Regan, Cork Credit Unions. Picture: John Tarrant

Kanturk were eager to complete a championship and league double, their prospects not helped by a much-altered side that bettered Bantry Blues in last autumn's County Premier IFC Final. Short six players from the County Final owing to Cork involvement, team captain Aidan Walsh and his cousin Ryan, recovering from surgery, added to the absentee list.

On the flip side, Aghada were also understrength and laboured in too many sectors against physically stronger opponents that laid down a marker from the outset.

Shaping up the better of the two sides, Kanturk enjoyed a productive opening from a pair of points to Grantas Buckinas with wing-back Mark Healy also on target.

Paul Walsh Kanturk with possession in midfield. Picture: Larry Cummins

Kanturk held a solid work ethic, availing of the influence from the McLoughlin and Browne brothers in defence; Paul Walsh, well supported by James Fitzpatrick created an impact at midfield to provide excellent ball into attack.

Walsh landed a brace of points and another from his brother Ian helped secure a 0-6 to 0-0 grip.

Aghada attempted to pull their game together, left to rue missed chances before gaining encouragement from back-to-back points from Charlie Terry in addition to a fine save from custodian Ray Savage from Buckinas.

James Fitzpatrick, Kanturk, in action. Picture: Larry Cummins

Kanturk remained sharper, confirmed on a goal, Cian Clernon meeting a centre from Paul Walsh to flick home.

Credit Aghada on refusing to wilt back in the contest, a great move involving Aaron Berry allowed Terry place Fintan Cody for a smashing goal to reduce the arrears 1-9 to 1-3 at the interval.

Adam O'Connell, Aghada, drives forward. Picture: Larry Cummins

However Kanturk resumed the second half with a forceful blast, Buckinas on target prior to a snapshot from Gavin Kenehen found the Aghada net.

Aghada attempted a response, Terry close to a goal only for Kanturk substitute keeper Ronan Cashman to make a crucial save.

Points from Danny Creedon and Terry offered encouragement yet Kanturk always remained firmly in the driving seat and underlined their superiority with neat scores to pencil down a perfect start to the new season.

Scorers for Kanturk: I Walsh 0-4 (0-2 f), G Buckinas 0-4, C Clernon, G Kenehen 1-0 each, P Walsh 0-3, M Healy 0-2, J Fitzpatrick, C Carroll 0-1 each.

Aghada: F Cody 1-1 (0-1 f), C Terry 0-3, D Creedon 0-3 f.

KANTURK: J Fullerton; J McLoughlin, J Browne, D Browne; M Healy, L McLoughlin, C Mullane; P Walsh, J Fitzpatrick; G Buckinas, I Walsh, B Healy; G Kenehen, C Clernon, A Walsh.

Subs: R Cashman for J Fullerton, P Leahy for D Browne, C Carroll for B Healy.

AGHADA: R Savage; J Norris, E Leahy, P White; C Cooney, K O’Shea, D Collins; D Leahy, A O’Connell; J O’Hanlon, C Terry, D Byrne; F Cody, A Berry, D Creedon.

Subs: J Collins for J O’Hanlon, S White for D Byrne, A Hogan for F Cody, M O’Connor for J Norris, B Stafford for P White.

Referee: J Regan (Lough Rovers).