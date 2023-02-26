The Address UCC Glanmire capture the Super League title with a win over Ulster University

The Address UCC Glanmire 90

Ulster University 67

THE Address UCC Glanmire were crowned Women’s Super League champions with a comfortable win over Ulster University at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday.

There was certainly joyous scenes at the final buzzer as the Cork side were winning their 10th title at this level much to the delight of coach Mark Scannell.

“We came out of the blocks in style and in the opening quarter I felt we were so much in control but let's credit Ulster University they showed great intensity despite their poor start," Scannell said.

“This has been a special season for us but as I said on many occasions players win you championships and credit to my entire squad for their commitment all season.”

The Address UCC Glanmire players celebrate after winning the Women's Super League after victory over Ulster University at The Mardyke Arena. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Glanmire showed their intent in the opening possessions with consecutive baskets from American Brittany Byrd.

The most notable aspect of the Glanmire play was their intensity in defence and when Mia Furlong nailed a long range three pointer in the third minute they raced into a nine point lead.

To be fair Ulster University looked out of their depth and midway through the quarter they were still in search of their opening score.

However the northerners did manage their opening basket in the seventh minute courtesy of Emily Maupin.

Coach Mark Scannell could afford to use 10 players in this period and the game looked over as a contest entering the second quarter when they had a 33-15 lead.

Louise Scannell opened with a three pointer as Glanmire continued to pour the pressure on despite many of their fringe players getting court time.

Suddenly, Glanmire went into meltdown as they were outscored 12-7 in the opening four minutes with coach Scannell looking frustrated when calling a time out.

Indeed some of Glanmire’s fringe players didn’t do the job and were quickly replaced by some of the starters.

The Address UCC Glanmire player Claire O'Sullivan with husband Ciaran and their eight month old daughter Emma celebrate after winning the Women's Super League after victory over Ulster University at The Mardyke Arena. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

As the quarter matured Glanmire improved but credit to the northerners they continued to battle and only trailed by 13 points with 3.21 remaining to the interval.

In the closing minutes Glanmire improved slightly and despite leading 53-38 at the interval this was an inept 10 minute display from the champions elect.

On the restart Glanmire showed far greater intensity and in the space of three minutes they had increased their lead to 25 points.

It was evident coach Scannell had restructured his side at the break as they looked a transformed side in this period.

The Cork side looked the dominant force and it was no surprise they took a 27 point lead into the final quarter.

It was a case of going through the motions coming down the stretch as both teams scored for fun with little or no defence being played.

Although sealing the title on this occasion Glanmire will next travel to play DCU Mercy next weekend before finishing their programme at home and the trophy presentation against Waterford Wildcats on Sunday March 12.

The Address UCC Glanmire coach Mark Scannell after winning the Women's Super League after victory over Ulster at The Mardyke Arena. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for The Address UCC Glanmire: K Rasheed 22, B Byrd 20, A Dooley 12, A McKenna 10.

Ulster University: M Kealy 17, E Maupin 14, A Posset 9.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna, B Byrd, C O’Sullivan, A Murphy, M Furlong, A Furlong, L Scannell, S O’Reilly, S O’Shea, K Rasheed, C O’Driscoll, A Dooley.

Ulster University: E Rogers-Duffy, A Posset, A Mervyn, N Burns, C Cooke, C White, A Callaghan, E Gribben, M Kealy, R Callery, E Maupin.

Referees: M Malaysko (Dublin), J McEvoy (Laois).