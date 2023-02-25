Andy Farrell: Ireland must be more clinical in remaining Six Nations games

YOU would have been hard-pressed to identify Andy Farrell as the head coach of a side that was just two wins away from achieving a Grand Slam on Saturday afternoon.

His obvious frustration in watching Ireland butcher a number of try-scoring opportunities in their 20-34 victory over Italy in Rome was clear in his post-match interview.

"I suppose the positive is the chances that we did create, but the negative is that we didn’t take them all again. What was it? Four or five tries that we left out there?

"But all credit must go to Italy. That was a proper Test match. That was tough. They’re a proper side. Everyone can see their progression, but when you’re here and when you’re facing it, they were tough, they were resilient.

In the forwards they gave us absolutely nothing and in defending their own line they were very physical.

"Then obviously in attack they were cutting us open from time to time, so congratulations to them, I thought it was great today.

"We let them into the game through lack of discipline at times and we didn’t control the game as well as we should in that regard. But, Test match rugby does not go your own way the whole time but we found a way, even though we threw away four or five tries, we found a way and it’s nice to get the bonus point win away from home."

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony on the move. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Connacht right winger Mack Hansen was awarded the Man of the Match award on the back of scoring two tries, with these tries coming at the end of each half. The two tries were Ireland’s fourth and fifth of the match, but Ireland needed that late fifth try, after a superb Conor Murray offload, to make sure of the victory.

"We were definitely patchy in the first half and as soon as we got on top, you just saw what Italy could do, they come back with a late try there and get themselves back in the game.

BATTLE

"We knew coming out that the second half was going to be a tough battle and it was.

They play with so much emotion you can kind of get caught up in it all. Being composed was what we needed, and I think we delivered.

"We brought it together when we felt like were down, we were able to take a breath and get back to it. We knew there was going to be plenty of emotion, plenty of sound, plenty of atmosphere around here. It was something we were working on and it’s good to see it come out today."

Centre Bundee Aki scored a crucial try in the opening half to get Ireland hurtling towards the crucial bonus point victory, however, he was a tad critical of Ireland’s performance in the Stadio Olimpico.

"It was a mixed bag. We did some really good stuff and also did the total opposite. That is just a credit to Italy, we knew it was going to be a tough game. They are a proud nation.

"Italy have always been a good team and played with a lot of passion, you can see the way they want to play the game with expansive rugby, running it from their own try line. We just fell off a bit. Our overall performance needs to be better and our discipline needs to be better, I was one of those whose discipline wasn't good enough."