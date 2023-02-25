Sat, 25 Feb, 2023 - 13:56

Cork football team news: Rebels reveal side to take on Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

John Cleary has kept faith with the 15 that came close to beating Dublin
Cork football team news: Rebels reveal side to take on Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Colm O'Callaghan has been excellent for Cork so far this spring. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

CORK manager John Cleary and his selectors have gone for stability for Sunday's criticial Allianz Football League Division 2 tie at home to Limerick.

Having gone close to beating Dublin last weekend, the management have opted for the same 15, who also started the victory over Kildare.

Indeed all bar two of the team, Sean Meehan and Kevin O'Donovan, were also there at the throw-in of the opening day defeat to Meath. Their defensive berths were subsequently taken by Luke Fahy and Cork U20 Tommy Walsh. 

The game throws in at 3.45pm as part of a double-header with the hurlers' clash with Westmeath (1.45pm).

It's a must-win match in a tight division where aside from leaders Derry and Dublin, there's been little between the rest. The Rebels are away to Clare next weekend and also travel to Louth before Derry back to the Leeside for the last game in the section.

The top two sides will contest the final and be promoted to Division 1 while a top-four finish would be important in terms of Sam Maguire status in the revamped All-Ireland series.

Cork v Limerick:

Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers); 

Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk); 

Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Matty Taylor (Mallow); 

Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg) Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s); 

Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Sean Powter (Douglas), Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); 

Brian Hurley (Castlehaven, c), Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: Chris Kelly (Éire Óg), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Shane Merritt (Mallow), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers).

Read More

Cork v Westmeath: League debuts for Ethan Twomey and Ben Cunningham

More in this section

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy The Longshot: Saudi Golf unlikely to LIV up to hype
Douglas Community School complete epic journey to secure FAI Munster crown Douglas Community School complete epic journey to secure FAI Munster crown
Mount Mercy College basketballers are All-Ireland U19 champions Mount Mercy College basketballers are All-Ireland U19 champions
cork gaa
Ireland Rugby Squad Training and Media Conference

Jack Crowley in line to shine for Ireland in Rome as team picked for Italy clash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more