Cork football team news: Rebels reveal side to take on Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

CORK manager John Cleary and his selectors have gone for stability for Sunday's criticial Allianz Football League Division 2 tie at home to Limerick.

Having gone close to beating Dublin last weekend, the management have opted for the same 15, who also started the victory over Kildare.

Indeed all bar two of the team, Sean Meehan and Kevin O'Donovan, were also there at the throw-in of the opening day defeat to Meath. Their defensive berths were subsequently taken by Luke Fahy and Cork U20 Tommy Walsh.

The game throws in at 3.45pm as part of a double-header with the hurlers' clash with Westmeath (1.45pm).

It's a must-win match in a tight division where aside from leaders Derry and Dublin, there's been little between the rest. The Rebels are away to Clare next weekend and also travel to Louth before Derry back to the Leeside for the last game in the section.

The top two sides will contest the final and be promoted to Division 1 while a top-four finish would be important in terms of Sam Maguire status in the revamped All-Ireland series.

Cork v Limerick:

Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers);

Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk);

Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Matty Taylor (Mallow);

Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg) Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s);

Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Sean Powter (Douglas), Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh);

Brian Hurley (Castlehaven, c), Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: Chris Kelly (Éire Óg), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Shane Merritt (Mallow), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers).