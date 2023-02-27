Cork City boss Colin Healy: We must be more clinical at this level

AFTER seeing his side lose 2-0 to Derry City on Friday night, Cork City manager Colin Healy feels that his team need to be more ruthless in front of goal.

Despite the two-goal deficit on the night, things could have been different for City had it not been for missed opportunities in front of goal and the excellent display from Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher.

Reflecting on the game Healy said: "I thought we created a lot of chances but we just didn’t put them away.

"They had a lot of possession of the ball. They had two chances and they took their goals. They have quality players throughout the team. They are a very good side. One of the best in the league, with a good squad of players.

"I thought we got into good areas and got good chances and got good opportunities but we just didn’t take them on the night.

“Barry (Coffey) had a chance and Brian has pulled off a very good save. He is a very good keeper. We made chances as well in the second half but if you don’t take your chances you get punished.

It’s encouraging to see our lads get into those positions to get the chances.

"I’m sure they will keep trying to get in those positions but obviously, it’s disappointing one of those chances wasn’t finished because we could have got something from the game if we did.

"But we will keep going."

Derry's Jamie McGonigle with Cork’s Tobi Oluwayemi and Jonas Hakkinen. Picture: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

City are the only side in the division without a point registered. Although they were unable to get something from the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium there were a lot of encouraging signs for City to take ahead of next week’s huge game against UCD at Turner's Cross.

City were much more aggressive in their press out of possession and looked more threatening going forward despite not scoring.

One player who looks comfortable having made the step-up from the First Division is striker Ruairi Keating. The Englishman was on the scoresheet against Bohemians on the opening night of the season and was unlucky not to repeat the feat against Derry.

Not only does Keating pose a real goal threat his overall game appears to have improved from last year, and City will be hoping he can keep up his good form and fire them up the table.

City go into Friday’s clash with the Students at the bottom of the table but given Bohs are the only side in the top flight with a 100% record after two games, if the Rebel Army started picking up a few results they would move upwards rapidly.

UCC come into the game having impressively picked up a point against Dundalk on the opening day of the season before losing 3-2 to Sligo Rovers in their second outing, a game in which they twice led.

Healy knows that they will face a tough challenge against UCD and that it is a tie his players must be well prepared for. The City boss believes that his squad have what it takes to dust themselves down from the Derry defeat and get ready for the UCD game.

POSITIVE

The City boss will be hoping that the backing of the supporters at Turner's Cross will help his side secure their first points of the campaign and kick-start their season.

“We will just keep going. We will come back into training and we will be positive. As you could see from tonight, the boys never gave in.

"They kept on going. We created a chance right up until the end. So we have a good team spirit and they will keep going and hopefully we can go and get that result against UCD. Again it’s going to be another difficult game.

"We know that UCD are a good side.

"The lads will work hard again in training this week to make sure they are ready for the game, which I’m sure they will be, and hopefully we can get the win in Turner's Cross on Friday night but again we know it’s going to be a difficult game like all of the games will be this season."