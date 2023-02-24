Cobh Ramblers grab another win against Wexford

Cobh Ramblers 2 Wexford FC 1

COBH Ramblers made it two wins out of two in the 2023 League Of Ireland First Division following an entertaining contest against Wexford at St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

After the victory in Kerry last week, this result keeps the good start for Shane Keegan’s side going.

Ramblers almost had the most perfect of starts, when Dale Holland tested Wexford goalkeeper Charlie Heffernan with a stinging strike.

Wexford also went close in the opening stages, when Jordan Adeyemo blasted over from a Kian Corbally cross.

It was Cobh that took the lead in the 10th minute. A well-worked move saw Wilson Waweru tee up Luke Desmond, who saw his shot saved. On hand to finish with the rebound was Tiernan O’Brien with a crisply taken finish.

However, the away side levelled things up on the quarter of hour mark. From a good ball in by Conor Levingston, Cobh man Pierce Phillips headed into his own net.

Ramblers goalkeeper Lee Stacey was then forced into a good save on 24 minutes to deny Wexford’s Mark Hanratty.

After the equaliser Wexford grew in momentum with Jordan Adeyemo blasting just wide of the mark.

The halftime break saw the teams on level terms after a competitive 45 minutes of football.

Aaron Dobbs threatened for Wexford with an early second-half chance on goal that was saved by Steacy. Ramblers though looked to forge another opening through the creativity of Jack Doherty, which was in evidence on 48 minutes.

Luke Desmond had a great opportunity for Cobh on the counterattack shortly after which he was just unable to take, as the home side came more back into the contest as an attacking threat.

Midway through the second half Doherty almost fired Cobh in front against his former club, through a bullet of a strike from the edge of the penalty area that was saved well.

Desmond had a great chance when he fired over inside the box for Cobh while having a shot saved in the final 10 minutes.

On 84 minutes Ramblers got what turned out to be the winner. From a corner kick by Doherty, Dale Holland saw his header cross the line despite the best efforts of Heffernan to keep it out.

Cobh Ramblers' Dale Holland and Jason Abbot tussle with Wexford's Aaron Robinson. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

COBH RAMBLERS: Lee Steacy; Cian Browne, Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons, Wilson Waweru, Pierce Phillips, Jack Doherty, Luke Desmond, Dale Holland, Tiernan O’Brien, Jason Abbott.

Subs: David Bosnjak for O’Brien (80), Callum Stringer for Holland (85), Jake Hegarty for Waweru (89).

WEXFORD FC: Charlie Heffernan; Hugh Douglas, Ethan Boyle, Aaron Robinson, Karl Chambers, Jordan Adeyemo, Aaron Dobbs, Mark Hanratty, James Crawford, Conor Levingston, Kian Corbally.

Subs: Danny Furlong for Hanratty (68), Sean Fitzpatrick for Dobbs (82), Reece Webb for Chambers (86).

Referee: Daniel Murphy.