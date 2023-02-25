U20 grade key to nurturing young Cork hurlers but top players are ready for the step up early

WHATEVER happens Limerick this year, whether they win four All-Irelands in a row or not, it could be argued that John Kiely’s squad are in the strongest position they have ever been since Kiely took over in 2017.

Along with their confidence, experience, winning know-how and ideal age profile, Limerick’s panel also looks to be getting stronger.

Limerick's Peter Casey is back in action this spring after injury. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Cian Lynch and Peter Casey are back. Cathal O’Neill is a year older and stronger while some of the new players that have already featured in this league have been really impressive.

Limerick will still be working off their core group of 18-19 players, but intense competition in training still naturally drives intensity and standards. New players always want to put their hands up, but getting on to the field when it matters is a whole different challenge again when such a successful team is maturing and evolving.

Cathal O’Neill was the only young player to break into the Limerick team last year. O’Neill was still U20, but, after scoring a late 1-1 that gave Limerick a one-point win in their opening U20 game against Clare last April, O’Neill’s involvement in the Limerick-Cork senior game four days later ruled him out of the rest of Limerick’s U20 campaign, where they reached the All-Ireland final, losing to Kilkenny by one point. Would O’Neill have been the difference?

Kilkenny had no senior players but they benefitted from that rule where if an U20 player played senior championship, they could only play U20 (that season) once the senior team had been knocked out.

Kilkenny won the Leinster final after extra time against a Galway side without Gavin Lee and Tiernan Killeen, who had already featured for the seniors. Lee came on in five senior games for a combined 49 minutes but Killeen only played four more minutes after coming on at half-time against Westmeath.

In the Leinster U20 semi-final, Kilkenny beat Wexford by two points, with Wexford’s Oisin Pepper ruled out after coming on with four minutes remaining against Galway the previous week.

Pepper played just 10 minutes senior championship in 2022 so it was no surprise that Wexford GAA brought a recent successful motion to Congress where affected players can now play U20 and senior simultaneously but not within the same seven-day window.

The alteration in the rule prevents players from playing with a senior team at the weekend and U20s in the middle of the following week, but not from playing U20 in midweek and senior the following weekend, as they would be different windows.

Cork supported the motion, which was no surprise considering the rule prevented Ciarán Joyce from playing with the Cork U20s last year, as well as denying Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly the chance to win an All-Ireland U20 medal the previous year.

LEEWAY

The rule needed to be altered but players have more leeway now anyway, especially in hurling, as the schedule is much more forgiving and conciliatory towards younger talented U20s.

In Munster, for example, the system has changed from two three-team groups (which included Kerry) last season, to just one round-robin format, where five teams play four games.

Matches take place on Wednesdays across late March and April, before the second and third-place teams will contest the Munster semi-final on May 10 with the winners playing the first-place team in the final on May 15.

Difficulties will have arisen by mid-April once the senior round-robin championship clicks into gear but at least those young players will have had the opportunity to play at least two, if not three, U20 games by that stage. The biggest question then, is where does a senior manager draw the line around availability?

With Cork, the only two players that a potential dual campaign will impact on are Eoin Downey and Ben Cunningham. Downey has been excellent to date in the league while Cunningham has been injured, but starts against Westmeath this weekend.

Ben Cunningham's excellence for the Barrs means he's in demand for the Cork U20s and seniors. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Cork’s senior round-robin schedule is relentless, with four games in 28 days. Cork do have a free weekend for that opening round, which means that Downey and Cunningham could technically play all four U20 round-robin games without any senior infringement.

Yet Cork’s last U20 match is away to Limerick just two days before Cork’s first senior game against Waterford.

INTEGRAL

The Cork U20s played Clare in their opening game last year just four days before the Cork seniors played Limerick but the senior and U20 management decided not to involve Joyce in the U20 match, especially when he was set to be such an integral part of the senior side.

So while there is more leeway for U20 players in 2023, hard decisions still may have to be made.

If Pat Ryan decides for example that Downey is going to be Cork’s full-back by the end of the league, he may also – rightly – insist that Downey needs every minute of senior preparation throughout April as opposed to being away with the U20s.

Looking at the window open to Downey and Cunningham in May, the only real opportunity to play with the U20s once the senior championship starts would be on May 8, if Cork were to reach a Munster semi-final, or May 15 if they make the final.

The seniors have no game between May 6-21 but Ryan’s squad would still be using those two weeks as a massive preparatory training block ahead of their final two games against Clare and Limerick, both of which are away.

At this stage, nobody knows what might happen next. Young players at least have an opportunity now that they didn’t have last year. Yet hard decisions will still have to be made – by both players and management.

On both sides.