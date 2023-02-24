AIL preview: Students offer a test to Cork Con as they hunt down spot in the semis

CORK Constitution dodged a bullet despite losing to Lansdowne last week because those around them also went down, further evidence of the competitive nature of energia All-Ireland League Division 1A and other sections, too.

Tomorrow, they can maintain their semi-final push against UCD at Temple Hill, bidding to complete a double over the Students having won 36-31 in Dublin with tries from five players including Matisse Lamarque D’Arrouzat who returned from injury a week ago, packing down in the second-row.

Captain Aidan Moynihan and prop Alessandro Heaney are also fit again, and the third-placed Cork side are going to need everyone on the run-in, continuing against a UCD team, which put 50 points on relegation-doomed Garryowen, scoring eight tries in the process.

Cork’s other five clubs are seeking to reverse results from earlier in the marathon season, including Highfield and UCC in Division 1B.

The Woodleigh Park side host table toppers City of Armagh in a crunch tie having lost 31-19 up north and looking for an immediate rebound from the Old Belvedere defeat a week ago to slip to fourth in the standings.

Highfield scrum-half Richard Cassidy getting his pass away against UCC. Picture: Larry Cummins

With Old Wesley breathing down their necks, just three points behind in fifth, Highfield, who are only two adrift of Belvedere, need big performances from the likes of Miah Cronin and Amhlaoibh Porter up front to allow James Taylor get the backs moving.

College visit Naas, who won 26-21 at the Mardyke, with a place and six points separating the pair as the Cork students attempt to again display their battling qualities, which were highlighted once more in the loss to promotion chasers Buccaneers last time out.

For the second successive week, Dolphin meet Tipperary opponents with fourth-placed Nenagh Ormond providing the opposition in Division 2A at Musgrave Park.

Dolphin stopped the rot somewhat by collecting two points from the 10-10 draw away to Cashel, one of only two Cork clubs to avoid defeat in round 13, though they are still firmly in the Division 2A relegation mire, level on 17 points with basement dwellers UL Bohemians, who’ve an inferior scoring difference of minus 134 to minus 108.

Midleton were the only Cork winners last weekend, picking up a welcome try bonus point against Bangor to give themselves some wriggle room in the lower half of Division 2C and they travel to Skerries in third with a degree of confidence.

The Co Dublin side won 24-14 on their travels to east Cork and will expect to maintain their promotion push on their own patch.

One of the biggest challenges facing any side this weekend is the long-haul trip by Sundays Well to Belfast to face all-conquering Instonians, who can boast the perfect record of 13 wins from as many games with a bonus point in every outing, too, surpassing the 500-point barrier in doing so.

The Musgrave Park club are rooted to the foot of the table and conceded 50 points in the corresponding home fixture.