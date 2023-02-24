Super League preview: Neptune and Emporium battle to make the playoffs

THIS is another crucial weekend in the Men’s Super League with Emporium Cork Basketball and Energywise Ireland Neptune battling to stave off Tralee Warriors in the race for the play-off berths from the Southern Conference.

A month ago Emporium Cork Basketball looked a shoo-in to make the play off’s but consecutive defeats on the road to Belfast Star and University of Galway Maree had blown open the conference.

It’s very simple what has happened to Ballincollig is the low-key scoring averages from American John Dawson who had another disastrous evening in the west against Maree. Tomorrow one would think Sligo All-Stars would be a formality for the Cork side but they thrashed a highly-rated Belfast Star last weekend and will travel to Cork with confidence.

Ballincollig on their home court usually do the business and if ever they needed Dawson to pick it up this is the game.

OFF THE PACE

Energywise Ireland Neptune are also involved in a crucial Super League clash against Belfast Star at the Neptune stadium and just like Ballincollig they cannot fail against the northerners.

Neptune looked impressive in their win against Killester but in truth, the Dublin outfit had an understrength side and simply couldn’t match them.

Star will pose a different challenge to Neptune but in my book, the northern conference sides with the exception of the Belfast outfit and Eanna, are well off the pace and I would be surprised if the Cork side do not secure the points with a bit in hand.

Much to the surprise of many in the sport UCC Demons have risen from the dead since their opening two defeats to Neptune and Ballincollig. Worse was to come with a home loss to Sligo but losing to Moycullen on the road proved the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Demons needed a restructure but little did they think that a certain MJ Randolph would change the whole direction of their season.

Following their eighth successive win last weekend at Killorglin they are now in second place a game behind leaders University of Galway Maree.

If Demons can win home games against Bright St Vincent’s and Belfast Star it sets up a winner take all against Maree in the final game of the regular season.

Another hero in last week’s win was captain Kyle Hosford whose three-pointer began the late Demons revival with Randolph executing four consecutive baskets.

The Sunday’s Well side play with lots of passion with new signings from Neptune James and Scott Hannigan fitting into their system like a glove.

Little doubt the energy given to the team by the Hannigans has been a highlight in a camp that looks to be very much to be enjoying their season with sponsor Bryan Mangan following every play in New York. Let’s hope complacency doesn’t set in and they take care of business on Sunday against St Vincent’s.

IMPLODED

In the Women’s Super League, Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they entertain a Waterford Wildcats side who toppled Trinity Meteors on their home court last weekend.

It has been a tough season for Brunell’s Irish players who showed in their last home game against The Address UCC Glanmire that they can mix it with the best. The scoring averages of Edel Thornton have kept them competitive despite having no professionals for the majority of the season. If players like Katie Walsh and Lauryn Homan could consistently chip in with double figures they would be a formidable side with two professionals.

Wildcats are a side that play on the edge and Brunell will have to be prepared to match them in the physicality stakes if they are to get the all-important win.

The Address UCC Glanmire's Brittany Byrd in action against Singleton's SuperValu Brunell. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fr Mathew’s put up a brave performance in their home loss to The Address UCC Glanmire last weekend and they have another true test tomorrow when they travel to play Trinity Meteors.

Meteors have imploded since losing to Glanmire in the race for the title losing consecutive games to Liffey Celtics and Waterford Wildcats.

The only guarantee you get from this Mathew’s side is inconsistency and barring another Meteors meltdown they could have another tough afternoon in the capital.