Schools Rugby: Pres hang on in 10-try thriller to deny St Munchin's in memorable semi-final

PBC 35 St Munchin’s 29

PRES hung on to reach a second successive Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final after surviving a second-half onslaught from St Munchin’s in one of the truly great games in a 10-try thriller at Musgrave Park on Wednesday.

They established commanding 25-point interval lead after playing with a strong wind, but spent much of the resumption frantically attempting to keep a Gordon Wood inspired Limerick side from pulling off an Houdini-like escape.

The son of Keith Wood bagged two magnificent tries in four minutes to add to another from a second famous Limerick rugby name, Oisin Minogue, son of former international Rosie, brother of the late Anthony Foley.

Suddenly, it was a six-point tie with seven minutes’ injury-time, Pres camped on their goal line and all hands to the pump before referee Frank Murphy, who handled the match superbly, penalised St Munchin’s under the crossbar. Pres relief was obvious.

There was a sensational start with Pres scoring inside 50 seconds, number 8 and captain Rory O’Shaughnessy sending left wing Tom Coughlan away on a scorching run from his own half for the opening try.

Pres were always a threat with ball in hand and more scintillating attacking play led to a second try from centre Gene O’Leary-Kareem after 22 minutes though St Munchin’s replied with an equally exciting try from full-back Matthew te Pou within a couple of minutes for 14-5.

The Mardyke school, though, finished the half with a flurry of tries, starting from a booming touch finder from Coughlan to earn an attacking line-out close to the St Munchin’s line.

With a penalty advantage, Pres sensed their opportunity and again attacked with super handling and support play for centre James O’Leary to crash over in the 28th minute to stretch their lead only for St Munchin’s to claim a second try just after the half-hour mark courtesy of Minogue.

But their prospects took another turn for the worst with another Pres try just before injury-time, powerful flanker Fionn Rousell swatting away all challenges in a mesmerising diagonal run to make it 28-10.

Ben O’Connor, who kicked all five conversions, rounded off a memorable opening period with a super try of his own using his strength and pace to leave defenders trailing in his wake for 35-10.

Scorers for PBC: Tries: T Coughlan, G O’Leary-Kareem, J O’Leary, F Roussell, B O’Connor Cons: B O’Connor (5) Scorers for St Munchin’s: Tries: M te Pou, O Minogue (2), G Wood (2) Cons: C O’Connor (2).

PBC: B O’Connor; J Wixted, G O’Leary-Kareem, J O’Leary, T Coughlan; H Murphy, L Tuohy; M Minogue, M O’Sullivan, T McCarthy; D Noonan, C Murphy; F Roussel, R O’Shaughnessy, captain, A Alderson.

Subs: M Dillon, P Wall, G O’Keeffe, A Davenport, O Squires, D Foley, O Nangle, S Kelleher, J Wigginton-Barrett, L Sisk-O’Mahony.

ST MUNCHIN’S: M te Pou; A Cusack, O Pepper, G Wood, T Wood; C O’Connor, J O’Riordan; R Burke, P Dougan, T O’Brien; M Walsh, C Black; D Williamson, L Angerman, O Minogue.

Subs: B Noonan, S Rice, O Vitolins, B Power, T O’Driscoll, A Foley, R McDermott, C McCarthy, D Keane, A Mohamad.

Referee: F Murphy (IRFU).