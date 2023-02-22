Division 2: Promotion race dominated by favourites Dublin and Derry

THREE down and still four to play but division 2 promotion bankers Dublin and Derry are already pencilled in for top-tier football next season.

Both preserved their 100% records in contrasting styles at the weekend and face into different challenges in round four of the league this coming Saturday and Sunday.

The Dubs, 1/50 with the bookies to make an immediate return to division 1 following last season’s relegation, host Clare at Croke Park on Saturday after the Dublin-Tipperary hurling encounter, while Derry, 2/9 to make amends for missing out in 2022, visit Newbridge on Sunday.

You suspect this is the opportunity for Kildare to blow the promotion race wide open but the Lillywhites are struggling despite finishing strongly to pip the Banner by a point.

Meath, who are third in the promotion pecking order, a place ahead of Cork, were dragged back to earth by Derry’s 2-15 to 1-7 victory up north putting an instant check on their record of two from two going into the game.

“There were so many lessons,” said manager Colm O’Rourke. “We were poor in a lot of areas, an ability to break down mass defence as well as our tackling in the forward line and tracking back of players wasn’t good.”

It’s a common theme among new managers taking onboard inexperienced players not used to dealing with those sort of tactics deployed by all the leading teams.

Cork manager John Cleary adapted quickly after the concession of three goals in the opening match against Meath and neither Kildare nor the Dubs could breach the Cork defence for a goal in subsequent matches.

Maintaining standards is Cleary’s mantra. “What we were trying to drill into the lads since we started was consistency, putting layer on layer, every day we go out, no matter what the opposition that we still play the same way.,” he said after the 0-18 to 2-10 defeat by Dublin.

“Against Meath we felt we didn’t play poorly but there were three or four big moments that let us down and maybe the same on Sunday. The last day was missing the goals, today was missing the scores. But we’re a work in progress and hopefully, we can go back to the drawing board during the week and work on those.”

His attention immediately turned to the visit of Limerick to Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday for another 3.45 start, hoping to pick up a second win and move up the table which currently has the Rebels in fourth courtesy of a strong scoring difference of +7 compared to Louth’s minus 2, Clare’s minus 4 and Kildare’s minus 13 with Limerick still waiting to get off the mark.

One player who won’t figure for Cork is star forward Cathail O’Mahony, who damaged a hamstring in UCC’s Sigerson Cup triumph and faces another spell on the sidelines with an injury which has affected him in the past with the suggestion he may not return for the rest of the league, focussing instead on the Munster championship in early April.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell recognised the positive change in Cork. “They were much improved in their second outing against Kildare, particularly in Newbridge,” he said.

“Cork obviously remedied a lot of the issues and challenges they had the first day against Meath. They’re much more solid at the back, very compact and hard to break down.

“They're trying to hit you on counters so it kind of played out the way we thought. We're just happy to get two points against a very decent outfit like Cork,” Farrell commented.

FIXTURES: SATURDAY: NFL Division 1: Kerry v Armagh, Tralee, 5pm; Mayo v Tyrone, Castlebar, 7pm.

Division 2: Dublin v Clare, Croke Park, 7pm.

Division 3: Antrim v Fermanagh, Casement Park, 2pm; Down v Westmeath, Newry, 6pm.

Division 4: Waterford v Wexford, Dungarvan, 4pm; Laois v Wicklow, Portlaoise, 7pm.

SUNDAY: Division 1: Donegal v Galway, Letterkenny, 12.30; Monaghan v Roscommon, Clones, 2.30.

Division 2: Meath v Louth, Navan, 2pm; Kildare v Derry, Newbridge, 2pm; Cork v Limerick, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 3.45.

Division 3: Offaly v Cavan, Tullamore, 2pm; Longford v Tipperary, Pearse Park, 2pm.

Division 4: London v Sligo, Ruislip, 1pm; Leitrim v Carlow, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm.