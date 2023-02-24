Pat Ryan: U20 hurlers deserve chance to play at their own grade even if they make senior cut early

Cork hurling manager Pat Ryan welcomes the relaxation in rules with regard to U20 players lining out at senior level.

Last weekend’s annual GAA Congress made the decision that U20s can play senior championship without being barred from their own age-group, though they are still limited to one game at senior or U20 in a seven-day window.

Having seen the other side of the situation when he was U20 manager, Ryan is glad that there is more leeway.

“We were involved ourselves with the U20s and we lost out on Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly for one year [though Cork still won the 2021 All-Ireland] and last year the lads lost out on Ciarán Joyce,” Ryan says.

“I think everyone is cognisant of where the U20s are – if a fella’s good enough to play senior, he’ll end up playing senior and otherwise there’s a great opportunity to play U20.

“Eoin Downey is probably a fella for us at the moment – it’s probably going to be impossible for Eoin to play four U20 games in April and four senior games in May. We just have to manage that and see where that goes.”

Cork's Eoin Downey (left) tries to block a shot by Galway's Martin McManus in the game at Pearse Stadium. Downey is eligible for U20 but won't be restricted from playing that grade by his senior commitments. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Cork are unbackable favourites for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A game with Westmeath but manager Ryan expects that stiff competition for places will ensure that there is no complacency.

With the Fitzgibbon Cup finished, Cork management have access to a full squad now and that will allow Ryan and his selectors to assess players that have been minded during the inter-varsity season so as to avoid being over-loaded.

“It was disappointing that they [UCC] didn’t hang on when they were five points up [in the semi-final against University of Galway],” Ryan says, “it would have been a good experience for our fellas to play in a Fitzgibbon final.

It’s a pity that they didn’t get to that level but I think our fellas performed well over the competition.

“It does give us a clear run with fellas now that the competition is over. Certain guys we’d have been managing, as regards their workload and things like that and carrying legacy injuries so that they wouldn’t have been able to take games in quick succession.

BACK IN CONTENTION

“Brian Hayes hasn’t started a match for us, neither has Ger Millerick. Even Shane Barrett, we weren’t going to start him in Galway only that Patrick wasn’t able to start. Niall O’Leary is another fella that hasn’t featured much yet this year and they’ll all come into contention for the Westmeath game.”

Four of the six counties in Group A are on two points after two games – the exceptions are Cork on four and Westmeath still looking for their first points. A home win is the expectation but that won’t happen by itself.

“The way that we look at it is that it’s another game for our fellas to get on the field,” Ryan says.

“Some fellas haven’t got to start and other fellas haven’t really got game-time, so we’re expecting fellas to take their chance.

“It’s a huge game for us – there are only five games in the league and Westmeath, after losing their first two games, are going to be under a bit of pressure. They’ll be coming down all guns blazing but we’ll be concentrating on our own lads and our own performance, like we’ve done in the first two league games.

“There’s probably more pressure on lads playing in a game like this, against a county that might be under the radar a bit, for want of a better word.

You might get a bit of grace if you don’t play as well against a Galway or a Limerick in the first two league games but fellas are expected to play well against Westmeath.

“We’ll be expecting guys to represent us as well as they have in the first two games.”

Having greater options will result in a shuffled deck, which is the theme of the league in any season – Cork’s wins over Limerick and then Galway were achieved with different teams.

Ultimately, the key thing that Ryan wants to see is a focus and work-rate.

“We’ll have a lot of changes from the team that played against Galway,” he says, “but some fellas might see it and think it’s a stronger team.

“We’ll be looking for fellas to perform as well as they did – this is an opportunity now for guys who haven’t been involved in the first two games or who haven’t started yet.

“We’ll be expecting them to deliver the same kind of performance from an attitude and effort point of view as the other lads have, so it’s an opportunity for them.”