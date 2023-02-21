Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 15:35

Schools Rugby: CBC stunned by late Crescent comeback in thrilling senior cup semi-final

The sides must do it all again next week in Limerick after the holders scored two tries in the closing minutes
CBC's Adam Wrona scores his sides opening try against Crescent College Comprehensive during the Pinergy Munster senior schools semi final at Musgrave park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

CBC 15 

Crescent CC 15 

CRESCENT stunned Christians with two late tries, including a touchline conversion, to force a replay in a dramatic Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final at Musgrave Park on Tuesday. The replay is next week at Thomond Park.

The Cork school led 15-3 approaching the final minute of normal time, when substitute Cathal Lanigan-Ryan finished off a well-worked short penalty though Eoin O’Callaghan missed the conversion.

But, the centre bounced back with a brilliant try in the left corner in injury-time and then landed a magnificent conversion to level matters in the most sensational fashion.

There was an eerie atmosphere as Christians were hit with a ban following supporters’ conduct in the first-round win over rivals Pres.

CBC's Mark Shelly and Evan Cahill-Murphy tackle Crescent College Comprehensive Marcus Lyons during the Pinergy Munster senior schools semi final at Musgrave park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
CBC's Mark Shelly and Evan Cahill-Murphy tackle Crescent College Comprehensive Marcus Lyons during the Pinergy Munster senior schools semi final at Musgrave park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

And this may have impacted on the Cork side because to say they were slow out of the blocks at the start would be quite the understatement after Crescent dominated possession and territory in the opening 20 minutes only to find themselves trailing at the break.

Crescent College Comprehensive's Marcus Lyons clears from CBC's Mark Shelly during the Pinergy Munster senior schools semi final at Musgrave park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Crescent College Comprehensive's Marcus Lyons clears from CBC's Mark Shelly during the Pinergy Munster senior schools semi final at Musgrave park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The Cork side defended manfully with a high degree of organisation and technique even if they fell foul of referee Joy Neville, who penalised them seven times on the trot, culminating in a yellow card for number 8 and captain Eanna McCarthy after 17 minutes.

Yet, Christians became an attacking threat in his absence, earning their first penalty three minutes later which Lynch just missed from close to the 10m line.

They still had to make their maiden entry to the Crescent 22-this arrived eight minutes from the interval-but Lynch made amends just before McCarthy’s re-appearance off the naughty seat with a successful kick from the almost same spot.

And Christians made their first incursion to the red zone count in the best way possible, a powerful line-out drive yielded a try for hooker Adam Wrona, his third in two games, for a somewhat unexpected 8-0 lead at half-time.

Crescent replied from the kick-off after Christians veered offside in front of their posts and Eoin O’Callaghan duly knocked over the resulting kick.

CBC's Michael Foy bursting through the Crescent College Comprehensive defence during the Pinergy Munster senior schools semi final at Musgrave park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
CBC's Michael Foy bursting through the Crescent College Comprehensive defence during the Pinergy Munster senior schools semi final at Musgrave park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

But, a fumble a couple of minutes gifted Christians a second try, centre Alex O’Connell snapping up the loose ball to send wing Christopher Barrett away, Lynch converting for 15-3, and seemingly on their way.

Scorers for CBC: Tries: A Wrona, C Barrett Con: B Lynch Pen: B Lynch.

Scorers for CCC: Try: C Lanigan-Ryan, E O’Callaghan Con: E O’Callaghan Pen: E O’Callaghan.

CBC: B Lynch; E Cahill-Murphy, A O’Connell, G O’Riordan, C Barrett; CP O’Shea, J Casey; S Loftus, A Wrona, H Foster; M Doyle, M Foy; M Skelly, E McCarthy, D Rock.

Subs: S O’Shaughnessy, C Walsh, D Callaghan, C Kennelly, G Good, O Prenter, C Foley, L O’Leary, R O’Keeffe, J O’Callaghan.

CRESCENT CC: J O’Dwyer; E Cusack, E O’Callaghan, J McEnery, J Boland; R Godfrey, M Lyons; M Fitzgerald, C Clery, D O’Dwyer; J Somers, S Magee; F Casserly, C Kelly, A Ahearne.

Subs: J Byrne, C Lanigan-Ryan, C Ryan, J Power, C Fenton, C Quinn, M O’Mara, O Davey, B Gallagher, E Bennett.

Referee: J Neville (MAR).

