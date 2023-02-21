Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 09:00

CBC up first followed by Pres to decide make-up of schools cup final

The two Cork giants face still tests from Limerick's Crescent College Comprehensive and St Munchin's
CBC players celebrating their match winning try against PBC in the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup at Musgrave Park. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mark Woods

CBC are first into the fray in the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals, when they attempt to dethrone the holders Crescent College Comprehensive at Musgrave Park today at 1.45.

Then, it’s PBC’s turn tomorrow against St Munchin’s at the same venue with a 1.30 kick-off and that will determine whether it’s an all-Cork final, a Limerick-only decider or a classic Cork-Limerick showdown to come next month.

Christians carry one advantage in that they’ve already played on the Astro pitch whereas it will be a first time for Crescent, but they’ve an ace up their sleeves, too, in having played a game more than the Cork school, who lead the roll-of-honour with 31 titles.

It’s all of a month since Christians stunned Pres with an heroic comeback to somehow dig out a famous 27-26 victory in their lone appearance to-date.

Trailing by 26-15 with only five minutes’ regulation time remaining, Christians hit back with a second try from replacement hooker Adam Wrona and then a brilliant winner in the right corner from wing Chris Barrett to snatch a sensational victory.

Flanker Daniel Rock was the other try scorer with full-back Benjamin Lynch converting two of the four tries and landing a penalty, also.

Christians have a well-balanced pack led by number 8 Eanna McCarthy with Jack Casey and Charlie Patrick O’Shea at half-back in a team with plenty of pace and attacking threats behind.

Crescent clinched a 12th title last season with a 26-5 triumph over Pres in the Thomond Park final and they’ve a handful of survivors from the starting 15 available again this term.

Full-back Jed O’Dwyer, centre Joe McEnery, prop Mark Fitzgerald, second-row Jack Somers and number 8 and captain Cillian Kelly bring a wealth of know how and experience to a team containing a number of substitutes from 2022, as well.

Bandon Grammar School pushed them all the way in round 1, going down 36-29, and Ardscoil Ris led 12-10 at half-time in their winner-take-all-tie next time out.

But, the defending champions rose to the challenge in the second-half with Fitzgerald and McEnery among the tries, both converted by right wing Eoin O’Callaghan, who also kicked three penalties in a 23-18 victory.

Pres crossed for four tries against Christians, half-backs Liam Tuohy and Harry Murphy and wings Tom Coughlan and James Wixted obliging with full-back Ben O’Connor converting three.

Smarting from Christians’ dominant second-half display, Pres put Rockwell College to the sword with an eight-try 52-8 thumping of Rockwell College to surge to the last four with an impressive display.

There were two apiece for number 8 and captain Rory O’Shaughnessy and centre James O’Leary with O’Connor, flanker Alex Alderson and replacements Luke Sisk-O’Mahony and John Wigginton-Barrett also touching down.

O’Shaughnessy and fellow back-rower Fionn Ruisseal as well as O’Connor are hoping to go one stage further this season having been on the losing side last year.

It’s set-up for a ferocious forward battle with the Limerick school regarded as one of the favourites to lift the cup for a sixth time and end a 17-year wait after winning all four games in qualifying.

The St Munchin’s pack includes second-row Tony Foley, son of the late, great Anthony Foley, whose sister Rosie, a former Ireland international, too, has a son Oisin Minogue in a rampaging back-row while full-back Matt Te Pau represents another link to a well-known name in Munster rugby, his father of the same a dashing flanker in his day.

Like Christians, St Munchin’s have only played once, a 19-10 victory over Ardscoil Ris, when Minogue and fellow back-rower Danny Williamson scored tries as did centre Oisin Pepper. Getting accustomed to the surface quickly will be important for the visitors.

