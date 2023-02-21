CBC up first followed by Pres to decide make-up of schools cup final

CBC are first into the fray in the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals, when they attempt to dethrone the holders Crescent College Comprehensive at Musgrave Park today at 1.45.

Then, it’s PBC’s turn tomorrow against St Munchin’s at the same venue with a 1.30 kick-off and that will determine whether it’s an all-Cork final, a Limerick-only decider or a classic Cork-Limerick showdown to come next month.

Christians carry one advantage in that they’ve already played on the Astro pitch whereas it will be a first time for Crescent, but they’ve an ace up their sleeves, too, in having played a game more than the Cork school, who lead the roll-of-honour with 31 titles.

It’s all of a month since Christians stunned Pres with an heroic comeback to somehow dig out a famous 27-26 victory in their lone appearance to-date.

Trailing by 26-15 with only five minutes’ regulation time remaining, Christians hit back with a second try from replacement hooker Adam Wrona and then a brilliant winner in the right corner from wing Chris Barrett to snatch a sensational victory.

Flanker Daniel Rock was the other try scorer with full-back Benjamin Lynch converting two of the four tries and landing a penalty, also.

Christians have a well-balanced pack led by number 8 Eanna McCarthy with Jack Casey and Charlie Patrick O’Shea at half-back in a team with plenty of pace and attacking threats behind.

Crescent clinched a 12th title last season with a 26-5 triumph over Pres in the Thomond Park final and they’ve a handful of survivors from the starting 15 available again this term.

Full-back Jed O’Dwyer, centre Joe McEnery, prop Mark Fitzgerald, second-row Jack Somers and number 8 and captain Cillian Kelly bring a wealth of know how and experience to a team containing a number of substitutes from 2022, as well.

Bandon Grammar School pushed them all the way in round 1, going down 36-29, and Ardscoil Ris led 12-10 at half-time in their winner-take-all-tie next time out.

But, the defending champions rose to the challenge in the second-half with Fitzgerald and McEnery among the tries, both converted by right wing Eoin O’Callaghan, who also kicked three penalties in a 23-18 victory.

Pres crossed for four tries against Christians, half-backs Liam Tuohy and Harry Murphy and wings Tom Coughlan and James Wixted obliging with full-back Ben O’Connor converting three.

Smarting from Christians’ dominant second-half display, Pres put Rockwell College to the sword with an eight-try 52-8 thumping of Rockwell College to surge to the last four with an impressive display.

There were two apiece for number 8 and captain Rory O’Shaughnessy and centre James O’Leary with O’Connor, flanker Alex Alderson and replacements Luke Sisk-O’Mahony and John Wigginton-Barrett also touching down.

O’Shaughnessy and fellow back-rower Fionn Ruisseal as well as O’Connor are hoping to go one stage further this season having been on the losing side last year.

It’s set-up for a ferocious forward battle with the Limerick school regarded as one of the favourites to lift the cup for a sixth time and end a 17-year wait after winning all four games in qualifying.

The St Munchin’s pack includes second-row Tony Foley, son of the late, great Anthony Foley, whose sister Rosie, a former Ireland international, too, has a son Oisin Minogue in a rampaging back-row while full-back Matt Te Pau represents another link to a well-known name in Munster rugby, his father of the same a dashing flanker in his day.

Like Christians, St Munchin’s have only played once, a 19-10 victory over Ardscoil Ris, when Minogue and fellow back-rower Danny Williamson scored tries as did centre Oisin Pepper. Getting accustomed to the surface quickly will be important for the visitors.