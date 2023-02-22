Springfield  Ramblers U12s reach last eight of the National Cup after stunning success over Bohs in Dublin 

ANOTHER superb weekend for Cork soccer.

Most notably at U12 level where Cork schoolboys had two teams reach the Munster final with comfortable wins over North Tipp and Clare.

The semi finals took place on Sunday in the superb facility at Ballea Park in Carrigaline where both Cork sides produced excellent performances which now set them up for an All-Cork Munster final next month in Cahir.

This is a massive achievement to all involved and testament to the hard work being done over the past few months.

Elsewhere, the U12 Springfield Ramblers girls team travelled to Dublin to take on Bohs in the last 16 of the National trophy and goals from Emily O’Connell and Amy Nash saw them advance to the quarter-final of the competition.

A club that has shown massive strides over the past few years, continue to shine at the big stage and with former Ipswich player Shane O’Connor in as manager, the girls are in good hands and here he tells of the joy for the girls.

“Reaching the last eight of the National Trophy is a huge achievement for the girls,” said O’Connor.

"This game was by far the best game we have played all season. Every single one of the 13 girls that travelled all played their part in getting the win.

Springfield U12 team celebrate after their win over Bohs of Dublin

“We thought our journey in the National stage was over after we lost to Douglas Hall in the National cup. But we got a second chance with the National Trophy.

"After comfortable wins over Riverside, Macroom and Killarney, This led us to our 2-0 win over Bohemians in the last 16. If you look at the teams in this tournament it's actually the teams that sit top of their respective leagues still remaining so it's fantastic this competition is there.

“The draw for the next round has not been made yet but after two successive away draws it would be great if the girls could get a home draw and get the support of the crowd behind them.

PROUD

“I can't put into words the pride I have over how the girls played. It's very rare when you win a game of that magnitude and can't single anyone out.

"Every single girl was excellent. Myself and Dave Walsh ask a lot of the girls in how we want to play and approach the game but since the turn of the year we have jumped up a couple of gears and today was just a testament to that.

"The girls have never had to deal with travel, when to eat, sitting on a bus for three hours, waiting around at the pitch before the game.

"But they dealt with all that and still managed to come away with a win against a Bohemians team who had only lost once in all competitions all season before this.

“This season as a whole has had its ups and downs. Particularly the first half of the season.

"Myself and Dave have a playing style we want to implement with the girls. We have suffered with results because of that.

"Because we believe in the group of girls we have and that long term their ability will shine through. And since the turn of the year we are seeing this.

“This is our first year as a competitive team. The management team is myself and Dave Walsh. We got involved at the start of the season when the girls were U11.

We always say about how lucky we were to have the chance to coach such an amazing group. Come hail, rain or snow every one of them will show up training.

"Believe me, we have trained in all those conditions.

Cork United U12 celebrate their win over North Tipp in the Munster Semi final

"They always listen, they are eager to learn and the improvements they have shown is absolutely incredible. They deserve all the credit I hope they get.

"Because all this success they will hopefully continue have is down to them. We are lucky we have fallen upon this gifted and special group of girls.” New to the women’s game, O’Connor got involved when his daughter began playing and is loving it ever since.

“I would have always been involved in the men's side of football in particular playing until I got involved in my Lily's team here in Springfield.

"But by taking a more keen look at the women's game in particular now it's amazing to see the number of girls coming through at Springfield.

"We have three U12 teams alone and the numbers are only getting stronger with the age groups below us. So hopefully there is a long conveyor belt of players to come through at both national level with Cobh Ramblers Women's and Springfield Ramblers in years to come.”