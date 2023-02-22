Business League: Jason O’Neill Electrical and Arc Rovers serve up five goals

Sports Gear Direct First Division:

Arc Rovers 2 Jason O’Neill Electrical 3:

JONE reversed the result between the teams when they first met back in November to prevent Rovers going back to the top of the Sports Gear First Division league.

Arc’s Barry Kelly netted from fully 40 yards inside the opening 15 minutes with Liam O’Sullivan going on to double the advantage shortly afterwards. The visitors pulled one back through Kieran Barry before half-time but had to wait until the final 20 to equalise through ace marksman Paudie Cotter.

With two minutes remaining the influential David Lenihan chased a ball over the top to force the opposing keeper to take his eye off the ball and allow the striker to tap home the winner. The inspirational Lenihan and Wayne Cotter were superb for the winners who climbed to fourth as a result.

Curry House Hungry Tigers 1 Andy Sull’s Hair 4:

Andy Sull’s went back on top after second-half goals from Scott McCarthy, Eric O’Halloran and Liam Horgan saw off Curry House. Earlier, former Doolan’s star Horan and Tigers’ Neil Feely exchanged first-half goals.

Cork Hospitals 4 HBC Redemption Rovers 0:

Cork Hospitals moved on to joint fourth courtesy of a four-nil win over HBC at the Farm. Conor O’Halloran (2), Tadhg Whelan and Kelvin Lynch registered the goals for the hosts.

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 1 SCS Crookstown United 2:

After Martin O’Sullivan headed United in front from a corner and missed a penalty shortly afterwards, Patrick Barry doubled the lead midways through the second half. A consolation goal in the final quarter was a just reward for Dripsey’s gallant effort.

Co Council 0 The Glue Pot Passage 0:

In a scrappy affair at the Regional Park, Passage keeper Adam Collins twice denied Council’s Jordan Hughes the breakthrough goal. Clive Donovan and Richie Murphy were superb for the home side.

Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 1 Suro Cars 1:

Luke O’Sullivan sprung the offside trap to give Carrigaline Town the early advantage only for Ian Manning to restore parity from a measured free-kick before half-time.

Suro number one Mark Ryan made a number of excellent second-half saves to preserve the visitors' hard-won point. Ryan, Joe Cullagh and Dylan O’Sullivan worked hard for Suro throughout.

Telus International 3 Trend Micro 4:

Trend Micro outscored Telus in their best-of-seven encounter at the GACA Grounds. Raphaël Barreiro, Guilherme Bitencourt, Vitor Granja and And Caue netted for the visitors with Philip Desmond, Jack Murphy and Callan Dempsey, with his 21st goal of the season, replying for Telus who narrowly missed out on extending the four-match unbeaten run.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division:

Jay Bazz 2 Brew Boys United 2:

Promoted Jay Bazz and Brew Boys served up one of the matches of the season at Mayfield Community School. Sam Heffernan put last week’s thumping by UCC behind him by opening the scoring for Jay Bazz early on. After Trevor Hynes equalised from a tidy finish before the break, Gavin Quirke fired into the top corner in the 65th minute to edge Anthony Cody’s United in front for the first time.

The home side rescued a point in the 75th minute from Heffernan. Home keeper Chulainn Murray and Aaron Smith impressed for last season’s Linehan Cup winners.

OBS 2 Healy O’Connor Solicitors 2:

Two teams needing a win met at Crosshaven with OBS coming from two down in the first half to salvage a draw. After Mark O’Sullivan and Daniel Sweeney scored for the visitors, goals from Nyall O’Brien and a Lee Maher spot-kick levelled the contest. The hosts went close to grabbing the winner late on but Healy’s held out for the point. Tadgh Shanahan, Anton Leong and Ross Drummond kept the hosts on the front foot throughout the second 45.

Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 0 Doolan’s Cow 2:

Champions Doolan’s took over outright leadership of the division for the first time after a 10th consecutive win at Conna last Saturday afternoon.

In the 20th minute Tony O’Reilly’s incisive run set up James Cotter for the first before leading scorer Jamie Murphy pounced for the second from a corner ten minutes into the second half. The evergreen Darren Geraghty, Stephen O’Leary and Keith McCarthy shone for the winners.

UCC United 0 Satellite Taxis 0:

A fiery encounter ended goalless for two of this season’s title contenders who needed the intervention of referee Mossie Coughlan to maintain order. Emmett O’Neill and Ollie O’Sullivan stood out for Satellite.

Martin Harvey Solicitors 9 Absolute Contracting Inch United 1:

Bottom of the table Inch were no match for an in-form Harvey’s who had Dave O’Leary (3), Johnny Delaney (2), JP Morrissey, Kevin O’Regan, Cian O’Connor and Darren O’Connor to thank for giving a boost to their goals for column

