The Longshot: Flat out the best flipping tips you'll get today

FURTHER to the above, it’s not exactly fair to say that tossing has no place in gambling.
Coin-tossing is gambling at its most basic. Even the most prudish of killjoys when it comes to filling out a docket might agree to call head or harp to prompt an immediate decision.
The other activity that involves tossing can only be performed by men wearing skirts. Burly Scottish men upending larch trunks while wearing dresses is a sport that receives modest coverage on this side of the Irish Sea, but once you have seen one caber-tossing tournament you will never look at a telephone pole in the same way again.
While throwing a caber takes years to master and the intricacies of flipping a pancake can just about be learned in one afternoon, anyone with a coin of greater denomination than 10 cents (too light) can partake in a proposition bet. Bear in mind a few things if you are caught in a coin-propulsion situation: the number one is that the result is not 50-50. If a coin is tossed and caught, it has a 51% chance of landing on the same face it was launched on.
If a coin is spun on a table, it will likely have an even larger than 50% chance of ending with the heavier side down (use sellotape perhaps).
At the beginning of a Super Bowl, there is a coin toss where the winning team decides whether they will kick or receive the ball. One of the reasons the Super Bowl coin toss has captured bettors’ imaginations is that from 1998 to 2011, the NFC recorded 14 consecutive wins The winner of the coin toss once lost eight consecutive Super Bowls (Kansas bucked that trend recently). Also, 52% of teams who win the toss in the NFL go on to win their game.
However, it is worth pointing out one misleading gambling notion that far too many people are convinced will work even in general sports betting: the Martingale method’. Let’s explain why it does not.
Say you put one euro on a toss being heads. This bet can obviously do one of two things: win or lose. If you win, the system wasn’t needed and you made some money. It is only once you lose the Martingale system is supposed to kick in. If you lose, you must then double your original bet the next time. Once again, if you win here, the system is over. However, if you lose this doubled bet, the method is triggered again. Your third bet is to be twice the size of your second bet and four times the size of your first bet. You can never lose, right? Because every toss is 50-50 (or even 51-49)?
The simplest way to explain how it can is that in 1913 in a Monte Carlo casino a roulette ball fell on black 26 times in a row. If you got 43 coin tosses wrong making such bets you’d be heading towards owing something in the region of the US national debt.
SHANE Lowry finished tied for 14th in the Genesis Open over the weekend and this uptick in form should have him confident heading into the Honda Classic, which he probably should have won last year if the weather hadn’t turned so bad during his finishing holes.
After finishing one shot behind Austiran Sepp Straka, he claimed he felt like the tournament had been “stolen” from him.
He has never missed the cut at the PGA National course and although it doesn’t favour wedge play (one of the Offaly man’s strengths) the burning injustice he had after last year’s near-miss there, the good form that he is returning to, and the lack of bigger names in action means that he is our choice to win there at 16/1.
THE City-Arsenal game last week somewhat overshadowed the return of the Champions League.
Only one of this week’s fixtures would really have you anticipating no-holds-barred entertainment: tonight’s repeat of last year’s decider, when Real Madrid travel to Anfield.
Liverpool look to have turned a bit of a corner with Darwin Nunez no longer a comedic tour-de-force when anywhere within 30 yards of the goalposts, and Virgil van Dijk’s return has seen them keep two clean sheets.
They are 5/4 to win but we’d opt for Allison (magnificent as usual against Newcastle) stopping Real from scoring and Liverpool winning to nil at 18/5.
AFTER our four-timer last week was scuppered by VAR and some woeful finishing by Chelsea (will they ever score again?) we’ll chance another one on the Champions League action.
Napoli remain the best side in Europe and should make short work of Frankfurt away.
Man City should also breeze past the other German underdogs Leipzig. As already advised above, Liverpool can beat Real and Inter-Porto will be a draw. Back it at 35/1.