Peter O’Mahony signs contract extension with IRFU, Ireland and Munster 

CORK rugby player Peter O’Mahony has signed a year-long contract extension with the IRFU.

This will run until the end of the 2023/24 season and it will continue the strong tradition that exists between the game’s governing body and Cork Constitution.

O’Mahony is one of the best backrows in world rugby, and he has used his skills to win Six Nations Championship titles in 2014 and 2015, a Grand Slam in 2018, and a Triple Crown in 2022.

He also played at the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups, and he started seven games across the two tournaments.

O’Mahony’s career to date encapsulates all areas of the game as his first taste of success was in the Munster Schools Senior Cup in 2007 with Presentation Brothers College.

He also won various trophies with Cork Con before joining Munster.

His first start for the province was against Australia at Thomond Park and he helped Munster win 15-6 in Limerick.

O’Mahony made his Heineken Champions Cup debut against Northampton Saints in November 2011 and his performance led to a place in the Irish squad for the 2012 Six Nations Championship.

O’Mahony’s first appearance in that tournament was during a 42-10 victory over Italy at the Aviva Stadium and his first start was against Scotland in Dublin.

Since then he has won 91 caps for his country and he captained Ireland on 10 occasions.

O’Mahony also led out the British and Irish Lions for their opening test match of the 2017 tour of New Zealand.

O’Mahony has represented Munster on 171 occasions and he was made captain in 2013.

The contract extension news was universally welcomed by everyone involved in Irish rugby.

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, said: “Peter has been an important figure in Irish rugby for over a decade and has contributed massively to the success the Ireland men’s team has enjoyed across that period.

"He is a born leader and galvanises those around him. We are delighted to contract him through the World Cup and into the 2023/24 season. A leader like Pete is invaluable to both Ireland and Munster.”

Peter O’Mahony, added: “The journey this Ireland squad has been on since the World Cup in Japan has been incredible to be a part of. There is a hunger to learn and compete and a great camaraderie in the group.

"My ambition is to compete at a third World Cup and help this team achieve success over the coming weeks and months.”