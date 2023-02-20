Carrigaline local Alec Byrne joins Treaty United 

FORMER Cork City midfielder Alec Byrne has joined League of Ireland First Division side Treaty United.

He spent seven years with the Rebel Army and he won a First Division title and a Munster Senior Cup with the team.

He originally joined the club’s academy from Carrigaline United and he started out with City’s Under-17s before lining out for the Under-19s in 2016.

Byrne also helped the club beat HJK Helsinki in the UEFA Youth League, and that was the first ever victory for an Irish side in the competition.

That year, the Under-19s went through the entire regular league season unbeaten and they defeated St Patrick’s Athletic in the Enda McGuill Cup final at Turner’s Cross.

Byrne stepped up to the senior team in 2017 and he made his debut against Limerick FC in the second round of that year’s League of Ireland Cup.

He announced his arrival with a goal in the 2017 Munster Senior Cup final against Wilton United. That was in extra-time, during a game that saw City twice get pegged back over 90 minutes.

Byrne scored from close range after a shot from Sean Maguire was parried by Brian Cronin, and this put the final beyond the reach of Wilton.

The midfielder used that as a launchpad and he went on to make a number of substitute appearances for the first team as they fought in six different competitions in 2018 and 2019.

2020 was the breakthrough that Byrne craved as he made 11 appearances for City in the Premier Division. He also played 20 times under Colin Healy after the side were relegated and he scored three goals against Athlone Town, Cabinteely, and Galway United.

Byrne departs after lifting the First Division title with his boyhood club, an achievement that Treaty are looking to emulate in the years ahead.

Tommy Barrett’s team, who were elected to the league in 2021, have twice made the promotion play-off semi-finals, and they were narrowly beaten on both occasions by UCD and Waterford FC.

The team are hoping to go one better with a squad that contains six players from Cork. Before the addition of Byrne, their newest signing from Leeside was goalkeeper Shane Hallahan from Cobh Wanderers in the Munster Senior League.

Anthony O’Donnell also moved to Limerick after previously playing for Ringmahon Rangers. He spent the start of the season with his local club and he helped establish their Premier Division title credentials while they navigated the early rounds of the FAI Intermediate Cup.

Denzil Fernandes, who came through Cork City’s Academy, is also with Treaty United. This will reunite the winger with Byrne, who played alongside him in the 2016 UEFA Youth League.