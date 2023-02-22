CWSSL: Douglas Hall U14s hang on to continue 100% run with win over Springfield

Douglas Hall B 2 Springfield Ramblers B 1

Douglas Hall B survived a late rally from Springfield Rambers B to claim all three points in the CWSSL U14 Division 3 Division match at Moneygourney.

The home side dominated the game from the very start with Lily O’Keeffe having two good chances in the opening minutes only to be denied by Honor Cronin in the Springfield Ramblers goal.

However, in the 10th minute Douglas Hall’s Lily O’Keeffe raced down into Springfield area, crossing the ball into the centre which was met by Olivia McGowan who turned from 12 yards and neatly slotted the ball past Cronin and into the far corner for the opening score.

Douglas Hall continued to press forward, spending some considerable time in the Springfield half and forced no less than 10 corners in the half as they looked to build on their opener.

Springfield did well to hold off the pressure and often broke foward but were met by a solid Douglas Hall midfield and defence who stood firm so their efforts on goal were rare.

Springfield were now playing with the stiff breeze in the second half and began to get more into the game, pressing forward looking for the equalising score gaining more and more confident as the half wore on.

However their task was made even more difficult in the 45th minute when Olivia McGowan raced towards goal from picking the ball up midway through the half and found the far corner of the net from just inside the area for her second goal of the game.

Springfield Ramblers B. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Springfield came forward again, Douglas Hall keeper Holly Bruton doing well to gather the ball ahead of Jessica Broderick who had additional chances moments later only to be surrounded by Douglas Hall defenders or shooting wide of the target.

However, the visitors' persistence finally paid off in the 58th minute when a forward move saw Lily Baumann gather the ball in the far corner of the area and fire the ball past Bruton from 15 yards to bring them back into the game.

It made for a very nervy final 12 minutes with the home side hanging onto their slender lead while Springfield looked for an equaliser with play going from end to end and chances being created from both teams.

Douglas Hall had the best of chances in the closing stages as they hung onto their lead with Lily O’Keeffe driving forward only to be denied by Cronin in the Springfield goal and moments later the keeper blocked a similar effort from the same player as the home side pressed forward looking for the all-important third goal.

In the closing minutes, Douglas Hall’s Olivia McGowan had two good chances which were also thwarted by the Springfield defence, but in the end, the home side managed to hang on and claim all three points and sit on top of the league table with eight wins from eight games played.

DOUGLAS HALL B: Holly Bruton, Beth McLoughlin, Ava O’Mahony, Leah Maher, Onagh Smithers, Ruth Kingston, Caoimhe O’Mahony, Mia O’Regan, Adrianna Lannon, Lilly O’Keeffe, Olivia McGowan, Ali Power

SPRINGFIELD RAMBLERS B: Honor Cronin, Abby Kelleher, Robyn O’Connell, Lauren Jefferson, Erica Madden, Chloe Hackett, Aine Halpin, Ruby Silett, Lily Baumann, Zoe Prince, Jessica Broderick, Hazel O’Sullivan, Zoe Byrne, Faye Dunne, Katie Geasley, Clodagh McCall

Referee: PJ Dennehy.