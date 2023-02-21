Christy O'Connor: Despite the loss to Dublin, Cork footballers are on the right road

SECONDS after Matty Taylor rattled the Dublin net on Sunday, the TG4 cameras flashed to the stand, where Cyril ‘The Bird’ Kavanagh was standing with his two arms raised, his unmistakeable sombrero and red poncho acting like a red blot in a sea of blue all around him.

There were a couple of Cork supporters in that camera shot but Kavanagh still seemed to be surrounded by Dublin supporters, the majority of whom looked perplexed at what was unfolding before them.

Minutes earlier, Dublin appeared to be cruising when five points ahead and a man up.

Even when the numbers were evened out with Lee Gannon’s harsh sending off in the 48th minute, Cork’s execution levels didn’t look high enough for them to get back into the game.

At that stage of the match, Cork’s conversion rate was as low as 35%, while Dublin’s was as high as 82%.

Cork though, never panicked. Brian Hurley landed two points and when Cormac Costello failed to gather a pass from James McCarthy, Cork worked the ball the length of the field before Ruari Deane forged the opening for Taylor to lash the ball past David O’Hanlon.

Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny flying high from Daniel O'Mahoney of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

What happened afterwards was like something from a comic book, especially the ending. In the final minute of additional time, Maurice Shanley set up the chance for Daniel O’Mahony to pull the trigger and win the game, but Tom Lahiff made a brilliant diving block to keep the ball out of the net.

Dublin missed the chance to equalise and Hurley suddenly had the opportunity to win the game until O’Hanlon got a touch on the ball to deflect it on to the post before it bounced out and Dublin smuggled it clear.

In their post-match interview on TG4, it was clear that Hurley and Brian O’Driscoll had no interest in a moral victory. Cork are long done with them. Both were clearly disappointed for Cork to have only two points from their first three matches.

However, the way in which Cork went after Dublin and almost hunted them down showcased the potential in this side.

Moreover, it also showcased how well set up Cork now are since shipping three goals on the opening day against Meath. Micheál Aodh Martin didn’t have a shot to stop all day.

Cork’s second point in the 11th minute neatly reflected everything that Kevin Walsh is trying to implement and instil in Cork’s game.

As Con O’Callaghan secured possession inside the D, Cork had six players in the D and another six outfield players within six metres of it.

After O’Callaghan was forced to turn over the ball, Cork attacked with ferocious pace before Eoghan McSweeney landed a brilliant point.

Cork’s first goal from McSweeney was also sourced from a Dublin turnover before Taylor played a brilliant ball into Chris Óg Jones, who set up McSweeney for an excellent finish from close range.

Apart from their conversion rate of just 43% in the first half, Cork were impressive in that half. They dominated possession but the standout feature was the damage Cork were inflicting from their long kicking game.

From six long passes into their full-forward line, Cork mined 1-2, while they also had a disallowed goal, along with another goal chance from Óg Jones which was saved but which resulted in a converted free.

Con O’Callaghan ended the match with three points from play, along with a pointed mark, while he was fouled for a converted free. But Cork managed Dublin’s big names well, especially Brian Fenton.

Dublin’s experienced crew did come up with big plays late on, especially McCaffrey after being introduced, but his pace and searing line-breaking ability is always going to force cracks in a defence late in a game.

Dublin only turned over the ball ten times but seven of those turnovers originated from relentless heat on the Dublin player in possession. Just as impressively, Cork only turned the ball over 12 times, two of which were shots dropped short.

Tempers flare between Mattie Taylor and Niall Scully of Dublin. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Cork gave Dublin the short kickout all day, which was where Dublin sourced the vast majority of their scores. Yet Cork also won all but one of their own restarts, which included seven long kickouts.

Cork had three more shots than Dublin (29-26) but their conversion rate just wasn’t high enough; Cork’s was only 41% compared to Dublin’s 69%.

Hurley was outstanding; from 16 plays, he scored four points from play, plus a pointed mark, while he was fouled for two converted frees.

He nearly won the game with the last kick but it was clear from his post-match interview that Hurley was nearly more disappointed from missing a handy point chance, by his high standards, which would have levelled the match in the 68th minute.

Ian Maguire was a loss after his harsh red card but Cork just weren’t efficient enough. On the other hand, their defensive cohesion and organisation was impressive, even if they coughed up 26 shots. Yet a team like Dublin are always going to manufacture lots of chances.

And most other teams in Division 2 would not have a conversion rate that high.

Cork had a lot of solid performers all over the field. After Hurley, McSweeney was Cork’s most productive performer; from 22 plays, he scored 1-1 and had assists for 0-3.

Jones didn’t score but he always looked threatening in the first half; he nearly scored one goal but he set up 1-1 and created another goal chance.

Despite only getting 12 scores, Cork could have had six goals. Cork are long past consoling themselves with could haves.

This was still another defeat.

Dublin were more open than you’d have expected them to be.

But, similar to the Kildare win, Cork certainly look to be on the right road.