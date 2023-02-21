Douglas Hall continue pressure on leaders of the CSL U14 Premier League with a comfortable win

Douglas Hall 4

Watergrasshill 0

Douglas Hall recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Watergrasshill in the Under 14 Premier league which was played at Moneygourney last Sunday morning, with two goals in two minutes early in the first half setting the tone for the home side.

It was the visitors who pressed forward at the start, winning a corner within the first three minutes only for Dylan Joyce’s effort to go wide and followed that moments later when Finn O’Driscoll’s effort forced the Douglas Hall keeper Ruaidhri McElwain to dive to his right knocking the ball out for yet another corner kick.

However, in their very first attack on goal, Douglas Hall took the lead in the 9th minute when a corner kick was floated into the Watergrasshill area and fell to Darragh O’Flaherty who made no mistake from inside the area.

Watergrasshill were dealt another blow less than two minutes later when a good passing move from the home side resulted in Liam O’Regan firing the ball into the back of the Watergrasshill net from 15 yards in a packed penalty area.

Moments later Douglas Hall almost made it 3-0 only for the visiting keeper Harry Wain holding well onto Darragh O’Flaherty’s 35 yard effort and also did well to cover from MacDarragh Lynch’s effort which was fired straight at the keeper from 15 yards.

The Watergrasshill United team who played Douglas Hall in their U14 premier match at Moneygourney, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The home side had a couple of good chances to increase their lead in the closing stages of the first half with the Watergrasshill keeper Harry Wain holding onto Thomas Kiernan’s high ball into the area and did well to tip O’Flaherty’s long range free kick over at the expense of a corner as the home side finished the first half strongly.

Douglas Hall were denied a third goal by the woodwork four minutes into the second half when Callum Hanna’s effort hit the post from inside the area as the home side looked for their third.

However, Watergrasshill, despite being two down, fought back to try and get back into the game with Stephen Dignam making some impressive runs down the wing and who also had a long range free kick saved by McElwain in the Douglas Hall goal as they were generally beginning to gain more confidence in coming forward as the game wore on.

Douglas Hall managed to add a third in the 50th minute when Watergrasshill failed to clear the ball out from a corner as it fell to Macdarragh Lynch who found the corner of the net to increase Douglas Hall’s lead even further.

Watergrasshill had two good chances from O’Driscoll and Joyce which were well covered by MeElwain while at the other end Douglas Hall’s Callum Hanna had an effort which clipped the crossbar.

Moments later Douglas Hall managed to add a fourth goal right on the stroke of full time from Liam O’Regan who neatly flicked the ball into the net from Lynch’s cross as the home side recorded a comfortable 4-0 win on the day.

Micheál Walsh, Watergrasshill United taking on MacDarragh Lynch, Douglas Hall in their U14 premier match at Moneygourney, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Douglas Hall: Ruaidhri McElwain, Patrick Murphy, Darragh O’Flaherty, Mark Keeshan, Josh McGorry, Finn Doyle, John Dollard, Thomas Kiernan, Ciaran O’Callaghan, Liam O’Regan, MacDarragh Lynch, Ronan McCarthy, Callum Hanna, Harry Whelan

Watergrasshill: Harry Wain, Scott O’Mahony, Stephen Dignam, Josh Madden, Seb Byrd, James Buckley, Finn O’Driscoll, Michael Walsh, Cathal Barry, Dylan Joyce, Michael Leamy, Joshua Ahern, Fionn O’Neill

Referee: Patsy Freyne.