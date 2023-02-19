College Corinthians ease into FAI Youth Cup semi-final after big win over Aisling Annacotty

College Corinthians 4

Aisling Annacotty 0

College Corinthians are safely through to the semi final of the FAI Youth Cup after a very impressive 4-0 victory against Limerick side Aisling Annacotty at Castletreasure last Saturday afternoon.

This was a vintage display by Corinthians as they dominated the game for large periods by playing some excellent football that was very pleasing on the eye and to be honest it will take a very good team to beat them in this competition.

The home side led 2-0 at the halftime break, courtesy a goal each by Rian O’Riordan and a spectacular effort by Eric Cunningham.

They increased their lead 3-0 in the 52nd minute, when centre forward Conor O’Sullivan scored a fine individual goal.

With minutes remaining in the game Cor’s substitute Brian O’Sullivan-Connell turned his man with ease and his powerful effort flew into the net to see they safely into the hat for the semifinal draw in the coming weeks.

Corinthians made a superb start to the game with Eric Cunningham, Harry Quilligan and Conor O’Sullivan all peppering the Annacotty goal in the opening 20 minutes of play.

They then made the breakthrough in the 24th minute, when Rian O’Riordan won back a good ball outside the box, he then opened his body to unleashed a powerful effort that rattled the back of the net.

Cor’s increased their lead 2-0 eight minutes later when Eric Cunningham’s thunderous volley flew into the roof of the net after a superb corner kick by O’Riordan.

Keeper Eoin O'Flynn jumping to catch the ball to keep a clean sheet. Picture: Denis Boyle

Luke O’Donnell then tried to get in on the act, when he showed great control outside the box, however, his powerful effort forced a fine save from Mark Forde in the Annacotty goal.

Corinthians started the second have with real purpose and drive, playing some beautiful one touch football and could have increased their lead when the hard working O’Sullivan was denied by another super save by Forde with his feet.

Cor’s did increase their lead 3-0, when O’Sullivan got his reward for all his hard work, he picked up Harry Quilligan’s pinpoint ball outside the box, he then turned his man and his low effort nestled in the back of the net.

The visitors had a rear adventure into the Cor’s box and Alex Keating came close when he header just went over the bar in the 70th minute. Corinthians finished the game with a flourish and increased their lead 4-0 in the 89th minute of the game, Brian O’Sullivan-Connell scored a fine individual goal, he turned his man on the edge of the box to calmly strike the ball into the corner of the net.

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS: Erin O’Flynn, Daniel McCarthy, Ben Heiden, Dave Healy, Gerry Murphy, Eric Cunningham, Harry Quilligan, Luke O’Donnell, Conor O’Sullivan, Mathew Broderick, Rian O’Riordan.

Subs: Brian O’Sullivan-Connell for McCarthy (58), Christian O’Callaghan for O’Riordan (68), Robbie O’Brien for Cunningham (75), Jamie O’Brien for Quilligan (81), Noah O’Ryan for O’Sullivan (88).

AISLING ANNACOTTY: Mark Forde, Ben Moylan, Sean O’Brien, Callum Murphy, Seanie O’Hoadha, Daniel Ryan, Cian Auther, Donnacha Hogan, Alex Keating, Aaron Moffat, David Moroney.

Subs: Colm Kinehan for Auther (58), Cathal Downes for O’Brien (68) Robbie O’Brien for Ryan (75), Alex Fox for Moffat (70), Andrew Kearney for Horgan (70), Eoghan Brady for Keating (82.

Referee: John Walsh ( Waterford).

Assistant Referee’s: Paul Butler, Eamonn Russell ( Waterford).