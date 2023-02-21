Cork hurling: Places up for grabs in every line of the team and fans are loving it

I CAN honestly say I have no clue what Cork team is going to start the Munster Hurling Championship opener against Waterford on April 30 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

And I think I like it!

It feels like 100 Cork fans could all sit down and guess the championship starting line-up right now and all have different combinations, and all would probably end up being wrong anyway.

Just to take the half-back line as an example, it is safe to say that, providing he stays healthy, that Ciarán Joyce will be the centre-back, but the wearers of the five and seven shirts? I haven’t a notion.

In the recent league win over Galway Midleton’s Tommy O’Connell and Newtownshandrum’s Cormac O’Brien put their hands up in these positions, but O’Brien was not even supposed to start, as Blackrock’s Cathal Cormack was originally selected, but was a late withdrawal.

Cork's Cormac O'Brien lifts the U20 All-Ireland. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Damien Cahalane had played wing-back against Limerick in the opening round, but missed out due to injury in Salthill, while there are a number of options on the current injury list. Former captain Mark Coleman is, of course, the big name here, but we will not be seeing him for the Munster Championship, at least.

Tim O’Mahony, Ethan Twomey, Robert Downey and Daire O’Leary are others. Personally, I’d like to see an O’Mahony-Joyce-O’Leary half-back line trialled and a Twomey-Joyce-Downey one, but the odds of getting this line, never mind the entire side, right for the championship resemble lotto number selections right now.

Only Patrick Collins, Ciarán Joyce, Shane Kingston and Conor Lehane started in that victory over Galway in Salthill and the 1-21 to 2-19 championship defeat against the same opposition in Thurles last June.

Luke Meade came on as a sub in the recent league win, and started in the championship encounter, while with Tommy O’Connell it was the other way around. Every other player that was involved last year is still part of Pat Ryan’s panel and would all be hopeful of being major parts of the plans this year. That’s a lot of players looking for jerseys.

They can’t all get one.

UP FOR GRABS

There is a line of thinking that the senior injured players in the panel will be given starting berths in the championship upon their return, but that cannot be taken for granted anymore. There is a real feeling around this team now that every place is up for grabs, and that feels rather refreshing.

You get the sense that Pat Ryan will have no problem backing a 20-year-old newbie over an established first-teamer, and that is how it should be.

We’re only a few games into the league campaign, so it’s early days. Each new outing paints a new picture.

The landscape is an ever-changing one. The midfield and half-forward picture certainly changed after the displays of Brian Roche and Declan Dalton after the Galway game, for instance.

After the games against Westmeath, Wexford and Clare we are likely to have a brand new vista again. At total of 26 different players were used by Ryan in the games against Limerick and Galway.

Throw in the huge current injury list and other players yet to feature and that is one over-sized panel right there. Cutting players is not going to be easy, that’s for sure.

Nine players from the 2020 U20 All-Ireland winning team featured against Galway, with six of the 2021 crop also on show. Of course, Joyce, Brian Hayes and Padraic Power are in the centre of the Venn Diagram when it comes to those two teams, as those three are counted on both teams.

Ben Cunningham of St Finbarr's celebrates at the final whistle after winning the senior county. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

You would have expected the St Finbarr’s youngsters to be spearheading any rebel reboot this year, with Ben O’Connor, Ethan Twomey, Ben Cunningham and Brian Hayes being the quartet most likely to step up to inter-county level following the Barrs' famous county title triumph last October.

However, for one reason or another only Hayes has featured so far in this league campaign, with his contributions mostly being that of impact sub. This fact, in itself, is a clear illustration of just how many options Ryan has to play with at present.

I expect Pat Ryan and his selectors have ideas around their ideal championship team, but they probably have nothing set in stone either.

The best part of all this is that if Cork are not sure of their starting line-up then what chance do their Munster championship opponents have?