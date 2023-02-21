Cork GAA: Gaelic4Mothers & Others is thriving with Meela Moos in Keelnameela leading the way

WEST Cork club Keelnameela PRO and Meela Moos footballer Rosaleen O’Brien is one of 24 individuals selected for this year’s LGFA Learn to Lead Female Leadership Programme.

Launched four years ago, the LGFA’s Learn to Lead programme was devised to develop the next generation of female leaders within Ladies Gaelic Football.

This year’s course will be delivered by experts in the fields of coaching, officiating, administration and PR/Media. A massive response to the LGFA’s application saw the successful applicants whittled down to 24 – six in each of the programme’s fields.

According to the LGFA: ‘Over the course of four days and six evenings, diverse leadership skills will be examined, with the focus firmly on developing the skill-sets and techniques required to master each of the four strands.

‘The final list of 24 participants includes leading coaches, officials, administrators and players, representing the four provinces. The programme will commence in the coming weeks, and run until February 2024.’ One of the successful applicants, and Cork’s solitary representative, is Rosaleen O’Brien. Currently finishing off her Provincial Leading Female’s Programme, O’Brien will begin the PR/Media section of the LGFA’s Learn to Lead on March 21.

Originally from Lisgoold, Rosaleen and her husband Owen, along with their children Daniel (9), Amy (7) and Ciarán (5), reside in Cashelbeg, West Cork. Amy O’Brien’s introduction to the Keelnameela LGFA underage section helped inspire her mother back into on-field action.

Rosaleen O'Brien with her children Daniel (9), Amy (7) and Ciarán (5) at Croke Park.

“I got involved with Keelnameela over a year ago when my daughter Amy first started playing football with the club. Previously, I would have played ladies football up until I was 16 but it was around that age that I left the sport. My love for football came back when Amy started playing. I have always been an avid GAA supporter and went back helping out our local club, Keelnameela, with a bit of coaching.

“Elaine Harte (former Cork LGFA goalkeeper and All-Ireland winner) is my first cousin. It is only now I am realising how little I supported the sport of ladies football over the years apart from going to Elaine’s All-Ireland finals and homecomings.

“Then, a Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme was launched in Keelnameela where we live. I said it to a friend of mine, Gwen Crowley, that we should try it out. Gwen thought we were mad but after sending out a few messages, 42 women turned up on the first night of training and Meela Moos was born.”

The Meela Moos Gaelic4Mothers&Others LGFA panel who played during half-time at the 2022 LGFA All-Ireland Senior Final in Croke Park.

So successful has the Meela Moos venture become that O’Brien and her teammates were featured on a six-one News bulletin being interviewed by RTÉ News Southern Editor Paschal Sheehy.

A famous 2022 trip to Croke Park followed but Meela Moos’ increasingly positive impact on women living in their local and surrounding rural areas is what has put the West Cork club on the national map.

“Meela Moos was set up within a week and has just grown from there,” O’Brien added.

As soon as I was out on a pitch with a ball in my hand, bang!, I was back in love with ladies football once again.

My husband Owen would be laughing at me because I had been talking about going back playing with over 20 years but never did it.

“Finally going back, I also realised why it so important for women to support ladies football. If women don’t support the sport then how do we expect anyone else to?”

Becoming involved in a social media campaign to get Meela Moos to Croke Park, Rosaleen O’Brien realised the power of social media and PR when it comes to promoting ladies football. That is why the Keelnameela club person believes she will benefit hugely from the LGFA’s Learn to Lead programme’s PR/media module.

“I absolutely love the PR side of helping my club and am a little obsessed with it to be honest!” Rosaleen commented.

“I started posting about Meela Moos on our social media accounts and realised the power of tagging. That’s how we first got in touch with RTÉ’s Paschal Sheehy and next thing we were on the six-one news.

“The second I heard about the provincial Learn to Lead programme, the positivity around it and how women can make positive changes. I was all in.

“Our club recently took a bus up to the Cork and Dublin LGFA National League game in Páirc Uí Rinn and posted extensively about it on social media. That’s because it is important that all the young girls and teenagers who travelled saw us supporting Cork LGFA. That is what it is all about.”