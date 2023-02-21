Cork Basketball: Glanmire deserve all the plaudits as Ballincollig and Neptune duke it out for playoff berth

THE celebrations will be in full flow at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday (1.30pm) where a win for The Address UCC Glanmire will see them clinch their 11th Women’s Super League title.

Ulster University stand between Glanmire and another trophy and when coach Mark Scannell looks back on his achievements in the sport maybe this season will stand out as top of the tree.

No coach in the history of the Women’s Super League has had to build his side as many times as coach Scannell and after completing the Grand Slam last season and losing six of that squad this campaign was always going to be the acid test.

Glanmire captain Aine McKenna and head coach Mark Scannell at Daly's Bridge. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

In the last two games against local rivals Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell and Fr Mathew’s they haven’t produced their best basketball but in the end they always found a way to win.

One player that really found her form in recent weeks is Claire O’Sullivan who returned this season after maternity leave. Sometimes the selections in the Player of the Month categories are strange but for me, if the coaches in the league ignore O’Sullivan’s claim it would be an injustice. Personalities should go out the window when selecting this award as sometimes a dislike of a club can deny the right recipient.

Also on the Mardyke menu on Sunday will see UCC Demons hosting Bright St Vincent’s in a crucial Men’s Super League clash.

Demons looked in trouble with a couple of minutes remaining against Flexachem Killorglin when trailing by seven points but once again the magic of MJ Randolph got them over the line with four consecutive baskets.

For the basketball purist it’s always a pleasure to watch the brilliance of Randolph and what looked a near impossibility back in December Demons are now being touted as potential champions with the playoffs looming.

UCC Demons' MJ Randolph and Eanna's Joshua Wilson reach out for the ball. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

This scribe was at the Neptune Stadium where the home side blitzed an understrength Killester side in emphatic fashion.

TAKEN FOR GRANTED

Before the game speaking with Cork referee administrator John Houlihan, I was informed that every game in the Men’s Super League were restricted to two referees instead of the normal three that are usually on duty.

For many years people took referees for granted with some actually going a step further and regularly giving them verbal abuse as spectators at games in various venues around this city and country. Without elaborating further no referee deserves abuse as they could have family members in attendance.

The bottom line is for years people were allowed heckle and abuse referees during and after games and now we have a serious shortage that threatens the sport at local and national level.

Another group of people that deserve special mention are the voluntary table officials that consistently help all six Super League officials in Cork.

This is another job that is not taken seriously but without these volunteers that are an integral part of the sport the show will stop and well done to all concerned.

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell will most likely rue not have a professional for a couple of months as their new American Akilah Bethel looks to have added more mettle to the squad.

BATTLE

Ballincollig playing under the Emporium Cork Basketball banner suffered another loss on the road to leaders University of Galway Maree and are now involved in a three-way battle along with Neptune and Tralee Warriors for the final two places in the Southern Conference.

Next weekend Ballincollig should return to winning ways at home to Sligo All Stars with Neptune also involved in a crucial home clash against Belfast Star.