Rockmount come from behind to seal FAI Intermediate Cup semi-final spot

Rockmount 3

Kilbarrack United 1

ROCKMOUNT came from behind to score three goals in 17 minutes and book their place in the FAI Intermediate Cup semi-finals at the expense of Kilbarrack United on Saturday afternoon in Cork in front of a large crowd that included Roy Keane.

The reigning champions responded to a converted penalty from Deiric Hyland with Jason Sexton equalising and a brace from Nathan Broderick, and this quickly turned things around for the Munster Senior League side.

It looked like it was to be Rockmount’s day early on as a Luke Casey corner was flicked onto the side netting by Danny Aherne.

But, it seemed that their moment was over before it began as the referee judged that a shot from outside the area hit the hand of a Rockmount player.

Hyland sent Brendan O’Connell the wrong way and the Leinster Senior League side took the lead against the run of play.

Eddie Kenny’s team did not panic in the aftermath of this, they just took a second to regain their shape and pushed up as a unit.

Eoin Murphy was the first to get into a good position, and his attempt was blocked by Ryan Fitzsimons.

Rockmount keeper Brendan O'Connell is sent the wrong way from this penalty by Deiric Hyland of Kilbarrack. Picture: Dan Linehan

Casey then set up Sexton with a low ball in from a corner and the defender’s attempt to turn it in was stopped on the line by Gavin Gaughran.

Eoin Murphy then tried to ply Kilbarrack open, and he set up Aherne.

This led to another close range shot and this one was again blocked in front of goal, this time by Fitzsimons.

It seemed like the equaliser was inevitable, and it arrived from a corner that landed at the feet of Sexton.

He bundled this over, beating a clamouring Kilbarrack defence, and Rockmount tied things up after being behind for nine minutes.

Their next goal was the pick of the bunch as Eoin Murphy burrowed into space on the right flank and crossed to the back post.

Broderick got low and dinked it over the line, with just five minutes separating the two goals.

Rockmount didn’t stop there as their next advance into the Kilbarrack half saw a cross from Broderick get dragged into the top corner by the wind. Kilbarrack’s shock lead had been evaporated with ease by a team used to winning big games and competing at multiple fronts.

It almost became a four goal cushion through Eoin Murphy and Broderick, but the striker narrowly missed the ball inside the area. The scorer almost turned creator after this by sending the ball to Cian Leonard.

His strike partner couldn’t get any power underneath the ball and this dropped out of play.

Kilbarrack brought on Lewis Skelly at half-time and one of his first touches deflected off Abbott inside the area.

Brendan O’Connell reacted instantly to stop this going in, and this kept their two goal lead intact.

Rockmount tried to get a fourth that would have killed off the game, and a number of opportunities inside the box kept going narrowly wide.

One opportunity saw Aherne connect with a corner from Casey, and he headed this away from the intended target.

Luke Casey, Rockmount, going past Seán Doyle, Kilbarrack. Picture: Dan Linehan

Another corner was brought down and it hit the crossbar, but at this stage of the game the clock was winding down and Kilbarrack were starting to get desperate at the other end of the pitch.

What epitomised this was a break by the Leinster Senior League side that left Humphries and Hyland facing O’Connell.

Instead of squaring the ball, the striker took it on himself and the Rockmount goalkeeper stopped this with a diving save.

The home side almost killed the game off as the clock went into the red but Bradley Walsh flicked this corner off the crossbar.

A late flurry from Kilbarrack was easily dealt with by an organised Rockmount defence and good goalkeeping from O’Connell.

In the end, they comfortably ground out the quarter final win and they are now 90 minutes from a second consecutive FAI Intermediate Cup final.

Rockmount: Brendan O’Connell; Jack O’Sullivan, Cian Murphy, Adam Crowley, Jason Sexton, Hughie O’Donovan, Eoin Murphy, Danny Aherne, Cian Leonard (Niall Hanley 89), Nathan Broderick, Luke Casey (Bradley Walsh 85).

Subs: Ian Mylod for Jason Sexton (54), Jake Courtney for Eoin Murphy (71), Colin Hanifin for Nathan Broderick (77), Bradley Walsh for Luke Casey (85), Niall Hanley for Cian Leonard (89).

Kilbarrack United: Matt Lyons; Mark Nolan, Gavin Gaughran, Ryan Fitzsimons, Alan Murphy, Dean Gibbons, Sean Doyle, Aaron Humphries, Mark Townley, Deiric Hyland, Alex Cetenir.

Subs: Lewis Skelly for Sean Doyle (HT), Eamon Mulligan for Alex Cetenir (60), Gavin Carroll for Dean Gibbons (62).

Referee: Edwin McNally