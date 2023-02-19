Women's Super League: Glanmire stay top after cracking derby with Fr Mathew's

i3PT Fr Mathews 86 The Address UCC Glanmire 89

THE Address UCC Glanmire overcame much-improved -3PT Fr Mathews in this MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League local derby at the Fr Mathew's Arena on Saturday evening.

The game started at a furious pace with the home side's Shannon Brady opening the scoring with a deft baseline jumper, however, Khiarica Rasheed nailing a shot beyond the arc for Glanmire to lead 3-2.

The title holders then went on a six-point run with baskets by Amy Dooley and Brittany Byrd to lead 8-2 after four minutes of play. Mathew's responded with a big three-pointer by Amy Murphy followed by a powerful drive to the basket by Grainne Dywer to reduce the deficit, 10-9 midway through the opening period.

Annaliese Murphy then nailed a monstrous three and a lay-up to give her side a 21-14 advantage. Mathew's finished the quarter very well though, with Dywer adding six points: 23-22.

Claire O’Sullivan increased Glanmire’s lead with a nice jumper from the elbow with the first play of the second period. The home side then scored nine consecutive points through Dwyer and Lilla Szucs to lead 33-31 after 14 minutes, forcing Glanmire coach Mark Scannell into a timeout to talk things over with his team.

Aine McKenna nailed two huge three-pointers for Glanmire to regain the lead again. They finished the half with a flourish and some wonderful play from their Americans Rasheed and Byrd to lead 52-40.

Mathew's started the third period with two baskets from Dwyer and Brady to reduce the deficit to six, within two minutes of the restart. Glanmire’s Byrd and O’Sullivan then responded with a pair of baseline three-pointers to push their lead out to nine.

A pull-up three from Sydney Candelaria kept Mathew's in the mix.

Claire O’Sullivan is now playing some of the best of her career and when she added six consecutive free throws her side were up 67-56. The hosts finished the third period with a stunning buzzer-beating three-pointer by Szucs to trail 70-64.

Mathew's made the perfect start to the final period with Dwyer rolling back the years with three baskets on the bounce inside the paint to trim the deficit to just two points in the 33rd minute.

Fr Mathew's Grainne Dwyer is tackled by The Address UCC Glanmire's Amy Dooley. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

They then took the lead 77-76 with a stunning Candelaria drive to the hoop.

Both sides traded baskets in the next three minutes, however, Dooley scored from a beautiful assist by O’Sullivan to give Glanmire some breathing space 87-81 with 1.37 remaining in the game.

Canelaria then made it a one-point game with a basket and a bonus. However, Byrd’s put-back gave Glanmire the victory 89-86.

Top scorers for Fr Mathew's: Grainne Dywer 30, Shannon Brady 22, Lilla Szucs 15.

Glanmire: Brittany Byrd 25, Claire O’Sullivan 21, Aine McKenna 10.

I3PT FR MATHEW'S: A Lynch, L Wilkinson, M Humphrey’s, A Corkery, A Murphy, A Price, S Brady, L Szucs, G Dwyer, S Candelaria, B Olukayode.

THE ADDRESS UCC GLANMIRE: C O’Sullivan, A McKenna, L Scannell, C O’Driscoll, A Murphy, A Dooley, S O’Shea, M Furlong, A Furlong, S O’Reilly, K Rasheed, B Byrd.

Referees: Maurice Thornhill (Cork), Audrius Pauliukenas (Carlow).