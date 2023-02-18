First-half goals secure win for Cork minor ladies footballers

Cork 4-8

Tipperary 1-4

Cork got the defence of their Munster and All-Ireland ladies football minor championship titles off to a winning start at Mallow on Saturday.

A strong start, led by the likes of Lily Murray, Deirdre Cronin, Kate Williamson and Millie Condon, ensured that Cork never looked in any real trouble and by half time had built up a 4-6 to 0-3 lead.

It was always going to be difficult to maintain that in the second half but manager Jamie Cronin won’t have been happy with their display after the break and it will give him something to work on ahead of their clash with Limerick next Saturday.

Cork were soon in front when Cronin pointed from a free and with five minutes gone they raised their first green flag.

Niamh O’Sullivan took on the Tipp defence and her pass found Ciara Morrison who gave Caoilinn Casey no chance of saving.

The home side continued to dominate and went further ahead when Cronin scored from another placed ball and she made it 1-3 to no score with seven minutes played.

Ciara O’Hora got Tipp off the mark but Cork were well in control at this stage and in the tenth minute they could have had a penalty.

Cronin was fouled but referee Seamus Mulvihill deemed it was just far enough out to be free.

Cronin duly scored but it didn’t take long for the second green flag to come, this time O’Sullivan setting up Cronin to make it 2-4 to 0-1.

Tipp had a goal chance when Eabha Dolan found O’Hora but she shot wide. The latter added a point from a free, but again the Rebels continued to control the game.

Cronin and Amy Sheppard added points before O’Sullivan raised another green flag and she could have had another when she bit the bar minutes later.

Cork's Niamh O'Sullivan shows her delight after scoring one of her two goals against Tipperary in their Munster Ladies Minor Football championship clash at Mallow. Picture: Larry Cummins

With time running out in the first half, O’Sullivan got her second, and Cork’s fourth goal to effectively kill off the game as a contest.

Anna Murphy got the last score of the half for Tipp as they trailed 0-3 to 4-6 at half time.

Cork could have had a fifth goal just seconds into the second half, but Morrison’s effort went narrowly wide.

Tipp were thrown a lifeline in the 33rd minute when Sarah Ryan took on the Cork defence, beating several players before she set up Ava Ryan who slotted home to make it 1-3 to 4-6.

O’Hora added a point from a free as the visitors enjoyed their best spell of the tie, with Sarah Ryan much more to the fore at midfield.

Cork’s only scores in the second half came from two Cronin frees but they never looked like losing as they move on to their clash with Limerick next weekend.

Scorers for Cork: D Cronin 1-7 (6f), N O’Sullivan 2-0, C Morrison 1-0, A Sheppard 0-1.

Tipperary: A Ryan 1-0, C O’Hora 0-3 (3f), A Murphy 0-1.

CORK: C Richmond (Glanmire); M Burke (Mourneabbey), G Cronin (Mourneabbey), A McKennedy (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); M Condon (Clonakilty), K Williamson (Mourneabbey), L Mahoney (St Peter’s); A Fitzgerald (Glanmire), L Murray (Bride Rovers); A Sheppard (St Val’s), C Morrison (Bride Rovers), N McNabola (St Val’s); O Cremin (Eire Og), N O’Sullivan (Castlehaven), D Cronin (Mourneabbey).

Subs: A Hallahan (Lisgoold) for O Cremin, L O’Sullivan (Lisgoold) for N McNabola, B Smith (Aghada) for A Sheppard (all 40), A Barry (Bride Rovers) for N O’Sullivan (49), M Collins (Ilen Rovers) for A Fitzgerald (51), L Heffernan (Banteer) for K Williamson (53), A Buckley (St Val's) for M Condon, A O’Riordan (Ballinora) for L Mahoney, S Sheehan (Eire Og) for A McKennedy, M Murphy (Macroom) for C Richmond, K O’Driscoll (Clon) for G Cronin, L Carey (Ilen Rovers) for M Burke, S Pattwell (Clon) for C Morrison (all 55).

TIPPERARY: C Casey; C Grace, T Hoare, N O’Farrell; K Carr, N Martin, P Quirke; S Ryan, H Brennan; A Ryan, C O’Hora, A Murphy; E Carcy, E Dolan, S McBride.

Subs: M Gilmartin for A Murphy (46), A Daly for C Grace, E Dwan for S Ryan, H Cleere for E Dolan (all 50).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill, Kerry.