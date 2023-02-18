Graham Cummins: Reality check for Arsenal fans as Man City take control

THERE was always going to be a dip in form in Arsenal’s season.

It was never going to be plain sailing. After being eight points clear of Manchester City less than a month ago, Mikel Arteta’s men now find themselves level on points with their closest rivals after suffering defeat against Pep Guardiola’s side, albeit with a game in hand.

That loss has seen some negative reaction from Arsenal fans with many believing they are starting to ‘bottle’ their best chance of winning the title since 2004.

However, a little bit of perspective is needed from those Gunners supporters that have already dismissed their side’s chances of going on to win the title this campaign. This is an Arsenal side that has overachieved this season.

Finishing in the top four was always considered the Gunners' aim, yet they find themselves going toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in the world.

Of course, judging the Gunners on their last three games, it does look like the pressure is starting to tell.

Last week I spoke to one of my friends, who is an Arsenal fan, and stated that if Arteta’s team won their next two games – matches against Brentford and City – then the title will be over. Instead of getting maximum points, and more or less securing the title, the Gunners managed to only pick up just one point, and now sit second in the table.

It’s obvious to see that the pressure was getting a little too much for this young Arsenal, and perhaps losing to City might help those players, as that huge pressure that was on them has problem lessened as everyone now expects Guardiola’s team to go on to win the title easily from here.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium. Picture: PA

What will definitely change, and is something the Arsenal players will have to deal with, is the narrative they receive from the media.

The Gunners players have been the darlings of the press this season because of how they have performed and surprised everyone with their exceptional results, but positive comments are starting to turn into negative and it will be interesting to see how the Arsenal players deal with criticism.

After the Everton defeat, the backlash from the media wasn’t too critical of the Arsenal players because of it being Sean Dyche’s first game in charge of the Toffees and they could use the new manager effect as an excuse for their defeat at Goodison Park.

Following the draw against Brentford, the focus was on the shocking decision to allow the Bees' goal to stand. Also, the media were too distracted to truly analyse the Gunners' performance against Brentford by the fact Arsenal had a top-of-the-table clash against City. Since that defeat against the champions, a lot of questions have been asked about the capability of the Arsenal players.

They are young players, and they will have relished reading all the positive comments about them over the past few months.

However, they will now be overindulged with negative comments, whether that be in the press or social media, and as much as they will be told that they should stay away from their Twitter accounts or reading the papers, their curiosity will get the better of them.

IMPACT

How they deal with those comments will have a big impact on how they perform in the next few weeks.

I don’t think their manager is helping the Arsenal players. In a time when the players are starting to feel the pressure and need to stay calm, the man that is meant to be helping them do that is the most agitated man in the ground. Arteta's antics on the sideline don’t help the players.

They will be aware of his restlessness on the sides.

Players don’t want their manager constantly standing on the touch-line, jumping about and waving their arms.

It does make players nervous because managers like that, ones that get so involved in games, that when a player makes a mistake they are quick to criticise.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: PA

I’m not saying Arteta should sit in the dugout the entire game, but being constantly active on the sides doesn’t help his players relax. He should allow his players to marshal the game more.

Arsenal's fixture against Aston Villa this weekend is huge. Victory; would give the players confidence they can continue their title challenge.

However were they to lose the game, it would show that these players are starting to crumble, and their title challenge will be over sooner than later.