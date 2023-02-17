Cork v Dublin: Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash will test Rebels' fitness and tactical nous

SUNDAY: NFL Division 2 Cork v Dublin, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45pm. Live on TG4.

AS a mid-term test this is ideal in terms of how far Cork have travelled and what’s left in the journey in manager John Cleary’s first full season at the helm.

Granted, results and performances at this time of year should always carry a warning about the dangers of overvaluing them as the season is still in its infancy, but there are encouraging signs.

Scoring 0-19 on opening day reflected the scoring potential in attack, but the concession of 3-14 negated the sensational 0-14 return from Steven Sherlock as Meath trooped home with the spoils.

Encouragingly, Cork learned their lesson and a more cautious approach to the next assignment in Newbridge yielded a miserly 0-7 to an off-form Kildare with Cork again posting a more than respectable tally of 2-14, courtesy of Sherlock, captain Brian Hurley, Brian O’Driscoll, and Sean Powter’s early goal followed by Cathail O’Mahony’s effort late on.

Cork’s Steven Sherlock at Croke Park last year. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Depending on the fall-out from UCC’s Sigerson Cup efforts on Wednesday night, and O'Mahony is now injured, Cleary is unlikely to make too many alterations to a starting 15 that is beginning to have a familiar look to it.

Read More UCC grind out a 24th success in gripping Sigerson Cup final with UL

Sean Meehan didn’t make it the last day and was replaced in the half-back line by Luke Fahy, who ventured upfield to land a point to reflect the strength in depth in the squad and the healthy competition for a starting jersey.

That’s also evident in the full-back line where Tommy Walsh replaced Kevin O’Donovan with the remaining 13 surviving to register Cork’s first points in a very competitive section, which will become further evident against the Dubs, who are bidding to make it three from three.

STRONGER

They also played Kildare but had only a one-point victory, 1-11 to 0-13, conceding six of the last eight scores after being five clear entering the final quarter before the Lillywhites finished the stronger and left the Croke Park faithful biting their nails in a nervous finish.

Brian Fenton’s early goal ultimately separated the Leinster rivals with Cormac Costello impressing on 0-4 and fit-again Con O’Callaghan chipping in with 0-2 as manager Dessie Farrell experimented, missing the likes of Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion, James McCarthy, Brian Howard, and Evan Comerford.

They still had John Small and Ciaran Kilkenny up top and were able to bring Dean Rock off the bench to supplement the attack.

Newly-promoted Limerick were handed a lesson in the first half at the Gaelic Grounds as the Dubs surged to a 2-12 to 0-5 interval lead courtesy of another Fenton goal and a Rock penalty, part of his 1-5 haul.

And while the Leinster champions only managed 0-5 on the resumption and went 18 minutes without a score, the match as a contest was long since decided, though Limerick’s 1-11 hints at Cork possibilities in that department.

O’Callaghan and Ross McGarry recorded 0-4 apiece to illustrate further the scoring potential across the forward line as a whole, irrespective of who starts, and as always, Dublin team announcements are best ignored because there will always be changes to the 15.

The game is a renewal of last season’s All-Ireland quarter-final which Dublin won by 0-21 to 0-10 and is partly the reason why they’re 1/4 with the bookies, Cork 7/2 and 10/1 the draw.

It will be an examination of Cork’s fitness and tactical nous in what are expected to be perfect underfoot conditions with Pairc Ui Chaoimh the stand-out pitch in the country.

Dublin will relish the going, too, and the wide expanses will suit their style which should set up an intriguing late afternoon.