IT’S eight years since the Dublin juggernaut rolled into town for a league meeting with the locals, who’d relish a repeat of the 1-15 to 0-16 result from the Division 1 encounter at Páirc Uí Rinn on a typical grey February night.

Even though 2015 seems an age in the past now there are still links to both teams ahead of Sunday’s latest renewal, Ian Maguire, Brian Hurley, John O’Rourke, and Brian O’Driscoll in the blood red jersey with John Small, Dean Rock, and Cormac Costello among familiar figures with the Dubs.

Current selector Jim Loughrey was corner-back in a line that included Clonakilty’s Tom Clancy, who is in the panel, and Eoin Cadogan.

Cork's Eoin Cadogan, right, and Mark Collins make their way out for the game against Dublin

It was a morale-boosting Cork victory, spearheaded by Colm O’Neill’s 0-5, three from Hurley, and a couple apiece from O’Rourke and man-of-the-match Conor Dorman, whose Bishopstown colleague Jamie O’Sullivan supplied the lone goal.

Cork topped the table at the end of the campaign with Dublin second but the final itself was a completely different affair with the Dubs storming to a 1-21 to 2-7 triumph.

While a crowd of just over 4,000 huddled together at Páirc Uí Rinn that night, it was nothing compared to the most famous of all Cork-Dublin games on Leeside, the 1983 All-Ireland semi-final replay after the rivals couldn’t be separated in the drawn match at Croke Park, finishing 2-11 apiece.

Dinny Allen scored both Cork goals, current manager John Cleary chipped in with a point and future hurling boss John Allen helped himself to 0-3.

John Allen, Cork, in action against Gerry Hargan, Dublin, in the 1983 All-Ireland football semi-final at Croke Park. Picture: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

Cork should have won it the first day only to concede a late equalising goal, scored by Barney Rock, father of Dean, so it was on to Páirc Uí Chaoimh a week later on a scorching hot day in late August, when Hill 16 invaded the city to create a great atmosphere in a capacity attendance.

And the visitors bossed the game this time, goals from Rock again, Ciaran Duffy, Joe McNally and a Brian Mullins penalty helped the Dubs to a 4-15 to 2-10 success, Dave Barry scoring both Cork goals and Cleary firing 0-7.

The counties also squared up at the same venue in the 1999 Division 1 league final with honours going Cork’s way following a 0-12 to 1-7 success before a disappointing crowd of around 10,000.

Podsie O'Mahony celebrates Cork's league final win over Dublin at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 1999. Picture: INPHO\Patrick Bolger

Drenching rain on the morning of the game in late May plus live TV coverage for the earlier than usual 2.15pm throw-in impacted the attendance, but those who showed up saw top scorers Philip Clifford and Podsie O’Mahony guiding Cork home.