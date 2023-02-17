Cobh Ramblers start campaign away to newcomers Kerry FC

COBH Ramblers get the 2023 League Of Ireland First Division season underway with an away trip to take on the newest addition to the league in Kerry FC on Friday night.

Friday’s clash at Mounthawk Park is already sold out and it promises to be a special occasion in the Kingdom. Ramblers will be heading down to spoil the party and get the season off to a strong start.

With a full pre-season under his belt after coming in to assess the picture midway through 2022, Cobh Ramblers manager Shane Keegan has been busy putting his own stamp on proceedings.

After finishing bottom of the First Division table last season, Ramblers will be determined to avoid a repeat and will be looking for a much-improved campaign this time around.

Ramblers have had a productive pre-season, which concluded with a draw against Cork City last Friday night.

Cobh Ramblers have recruited quite well with the additions of Jack Doherty from Wexford and Wilson Waweru on loan from John Caulfield’s Galway United, in particular, catching the eye.

The promotion picture in the First Division will be another extremely competitive one in 2023. Waterford and Galway United in full-time setups appear to be the two standout sides before the kickoff.

Players at the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division season held at City Hall in Dublin. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wexford have recruited very impressively and could be a dark horse for promotion. While the likes of Bray Wanderers, Finn Harps, Treaty United, and Longford Town are among the other clubs that will have aspirations of challenging for promotion.

But based on how the off-season has gone, there is a sense of hope that Cobh can be a much more competitive outfit in the First Division in 2023.

BIG LEAP

Speaking ahead of Friday’s game and looking ahead to the 2023 campaign, Cobh manager Keegan described the mood in the Ramblers camp ahead of the new season opener.

“We had a great day down in Fota last Sunday morning, where we had everybody together for five or six hours.

“We also had a get-together where we did talk about expectations, standards and aims. It might sound strange for a manager to be saying he has set his aim at the three-quarter point of the season, rather than the finish line. But that is exactly what I have done really.

My challenge to the boys was heading into the final round of games, can we still be in the picture?

“Is it still doable for us to find ourselves in a playoff spot at the end of the season if we were to have a decent final round of games?

“That is exactly where I have set my target, is that heading into that final round of games we are in and around the picture to be competing for a playoff spot.

“Now that is a pretty big leap if you are looking at where we are coming from last year. But based on how pre-season has gone, based on the quality they have and what we have recruited, I think it is a realistic enough aim for us to go after.”

Kerry FC are a welcome addition to League Of Ireland football and there is excitement aplenty around the county ahead of Friday’s opener.

Looking ahead to the Kerry game Friday, Ramblers boss Keegan said: “It has probably taken longer than I expected for Kerry to end up with a League Of Ireland entity. But they have got there eventually and it seems to be a really well ran setup.

“So I think it will be absolutely electric down there on Friday night. That in itself is going to be a challenge for us in terms of how we deal with that.”

Billy Dennehy, manager of the Kerry FC and former Cork City player. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Managed by former Cork City man Billy Dennehy, there is a local feel to the Kerry side. But among them are players with League Of Ireland experience and talents in Matt Keane and Sean McGrath, while also does former City defender Kalen Spillane. While Sean Kennedy also has joined Kerry, having impressed in recent years under Colin Healy at Cork City.

Wayne Guthrie also has signed, having landed Kerry county titles with Austin Stacks. While the addition of Leo Gaxha from Sheffield United caught the eye in the last few days.

The opening night means Cobh are probably facing Kerry at the toughest time. But Keegan will hope a solid pre-season can provide the foundations for a positive opening night performance and a result.