Cork v Dublin: Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash will show us what progress footballers have made

DUBLIN'S upcoming visit to Leeside offers the Cork senior footballers an opportunity to build on their morale-boosting victory over Kildare.

The opening day disappointment of losing to Meath was temporarily forgotten following John Cleary’s side’s 2-14 to 0-7 shellacking of the Lilywhites in Newbridge.

Cork’s previous National League Division 2 outing showcased the Rebels’ ability to move the ball at pace and finish clinically.

That was in stark contrast to the misfiring forward line’s efforts and the concession of three goals at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the previous round.

John Cleary’s belief that Kildare were off-colour, allied with Alex Beirne’s red card midway through the second half, makes it difficult to gauge just where the Cork footballers are right now. That’s a fair assessment from Cork’s senior manager.

Tellingly, John Cleary is on record as saying that it will take all seven Division 2 games to get a clearer picture of the Rebels’ overall progress ahead of the provincial championship.

From Cleary’s point of view, restricting Kildare to seven points (six from open play), defending in numbers and letting accurate ball into the forwards had the desired effect.

Luke Fahy of Cork in action against David Hyland of Kildare. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

If nothing else, Cork’s players listened to management following the Meath loss and rectified the requested elements of their game plan.

What’s certain is that Dublin will provide Cork’s stiffest test of the year thus far.

A battling rather than swashbuckling display was sufficient to overcome Kildare in Dublin’s opening National League Division 2 game at Croke Park. Highlights of that 1-11 to 0-13 victory included Cormac Costello’s 0-4, a well-crafted Brian Fenton goal and Con O’Callaghan back to his marauding best.

Any question marks about ring-rust were quickly dismissed when Dublin built a 13-point interval lead in their second league outing away to Limerick.

Con O’Callaghan was once again to the fore, as the in-form forward was brought down for a penalty that Dean Rock gleefully dispatched.

Then, O’Callaghan saw a goal-bound shot parried before Brian Fenton palmed the ball into the net.

Although Dessie Farrell’s side went 18 minutes without a score during the second period, Dublin never lost their shape and rebounded from conceding 1-3 to register a 2-17 to 0-11 win.

So what’s the biggest takeaway from Dublin’s opening two league games? The Leinster side, without ever reaching optimum levels, had enough quality and depth to register back-to-back Division 2 victories.

CONSISTENT

That is the kind of consistency needed to not alone challenge for Division 2 honours but ensure you are in the hunt for promotion. In contrast, a lack of consistency has hampered Cork’s attempts to get out of the same division.

Dublin’s demotion from the National League’s top tier drew plenty of criticism inside their county bounds. Yet, a potentially positive run in this year’s second rung could work wonders for the Dubs’ confidence.

It is not like Dessie Farrell won’t be facing decent opposition either with Cork, Derry, Meath and Clare to come over the next two months.

Cork will host an in-form Dublin team that has utilised a similar ‘spine’ to the Rebels during pre-season and in the first two rounds of the National League.

Goalkeeper David O’Hanlon has conceded one goal in two outings with Seán McMahon proving a no-nonsense full-back on the edge of the square. Brian Hurley will have his hands full.

The Leinster team’s half-back line has alternated between a number of players with midfielder Brian Fenton (who scored a goal in each league game) covering a huge amount of ground next to Peader Ó Cofaigh Byrne and Tom Lahiff.

Any combination of that midfield trio will keep Ian Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan on their toes in both defence and attack. Ciarán Kilkenny and Niall Scully’s deployment on the 40’ helped repeatedly open up Kildare and Limerick’s defences.

Up front is where Dublin have looked the most clinical however, thanks to Cormac Costello, Ross McGarry, Dean Rock and Con O’Callaghan’s combined efforts.

In two league games, Rock (1-6) and O’Callaghan (0-6) have proven their team’s most potent score-getters. Selecting his defensive matchups will be critical to John Cleary’s chances of inflicting Dublin’s first league defeat.

Cork manager John Cleary. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Cork’s early pre-season confidence was dented by a disappointing defensive display against Meath. Bouncing back against Kildare was a necessary morale-booster.

Irrespective of the result, performing well against a strong Dublin team would represent another reason for Cork supporters to remain cautiously optimistic about the year ahead.