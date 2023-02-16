Graham Cummins: Cork City players can't let hype about Premier Division return distract them

CORK City are back in SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action this Friday night for the first time since November 2020.

That was a 1-1 home draw and is a distant memory in the minds of the supporters now. Colin Healy has had to reinvent the squad during his two years in charge, placing a much greater emphasis on youth. Only Cian Coleman, Cian Murphy and Cian Bargary remain from the squad that drew with Derry that night.

Perhaps he biggest change has been Dermot Usher taking control of the club, though there is a bittersweet taste to it. Foras were in charge since 2010, having great success for a time as in the fan-owned model. Unfortunately, it was not sustainable if City were to be competing with the elite teams. It appears Usher has invested in the club for the right reason and is determined to make it a success.

I’m expecting a fantastic atmosphere for the game against Bohs but it’s important that the players don't get caught up in the hype. They would have been hearing all week how great it is for the club to be back in the Premier Division, especially with the game being televised. The key though is getting the three points against Bohs, not enjoying the occasion.

Of course, doing well and winning will automatically mean they savoured it but often players can get distracted or even a little bit nervous in these scenarios, which can prevent them from playing their normal game.

HYPE

This fixture reminds me of when I was part of the City team that played Waterford in 2010, in what was the first home fixture under the ownership of Foras. There was so much hype and excitement in the build-up that we got caught up and when it came to performing on the night; we froze and were a shadow of what we were capable of.

Walking out in front of a packed Turners Cross, in what was an unbelievable atmosphere, we let our nerves get the better of us.

I’m hoping that will not happen to this City side and they will be at Bohs from the very start. They need to show the Dublin side respect but not too much.

They have to be in their opponents' faces and play at a high tempo from the very beginning, which in turn will make the supporters create a very hostile atmosphere for the Bohs players, and might make their players make unusual errors.

This is the first game in a long season for City, and three points would give the players so much confidence for the remaining fixtures