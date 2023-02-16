Cork v Dublin: Football faithful prepare for first clash with Dubs in the Páirc in 11 years

DUBLIN are in town this weekend, for a first visit to Páirc Uí Chaoimh since 2012.

Cork were a serious outfit at that juncture under the guidance of Conor Counihan while Pat Gilroy's Dubs were still finding their identity. Counihan and his charges captured Sam Maguire in 2010 but also added a Division 2 league crown in 2009 and then a Division 1 three-in-a-row from 2010 to '12, beating Dublin in the 2011 decider and Mayo in the other two.

In the 2012 regular league clash in the Páirc, Aidan Walsh, who operated around the square and later in midfield, flicked in the goal in a 1-12 to 0-12 arm-wrestle, with Michael Shields, Graham Canty, Pearse O'Neill, Paul Kerrigan and Colm O'Neill all to the fore.

Cork manager Conor Counihan at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the 2012 league win over Dublin. Picture: David Maher/SPORTSFILE

While there's been a gap of 11 years since Dublin played in Cork's primary stadium, there were six league meetings including the knockout stages from 2013 to '16, one in Páirc Uí Rinn and the rest in Croke Park. Cork won two of those games but lost the other four. In the last six seasons with Cork marooned below the top flight they didn't face Dublin in league action.

In 2013, Counihan's last season at the helm, they were beaten in the opener at Croke Park and Cork finished outside the top four. Brian Cuthbert took over the following season and laid down an early marker with a victory in Croke Park over the All-Ireland champions en route to topping the table.

Dublin got revenge in the league semi-final, 2-20 to 2-13, despite Cork leading by eight points at half-time and Brian Hurley nailing 0-5 from play.

In 2015 Cork topped the regular league again after beating Dublin 1-15 to 0-16 in Páirc Uí Rinn in the first round but lost the final heavily after at Croker.

Peadar Healy came in as Rebel bainisteoir for 2016 and he met the All-Ireland champions on Jones Road. Despite going up seven points by half-time, Cork were defeated 2-14 to 2-10 and the campaign concluded with relegation to Division 2. Having won three matches, the same number as Mayo, Monaghan and semi-finalists Donegal and nearly always enough for safety, they were sent down on scoring difference. A bizarre 4-25 to 3-10 hammering at home to Roscommon proved fatal in that regard.

Cork were tipped to bounce back quickly to Division 1 but by 2019 had dropped another level. They rebounded to top Division 3 in 2020 before flirting with relegation from Division 2 again last spring.

2012 LEAGUE: Cork 1-12 Dublin 0-12, Páirc Uí Chaoimh:

Scorers for Cork: A Walsh 1-1, C O'Neill 0-4 (0-2 f), P O'Neill, D O'Connor (0-1 f), P Kerrigan 0-2 each, F Goold 0-1.

Dublin: D Connolly 0-5 (0-2 f), MD Macauley, K McManamon, B Cullen 0-2 each, E Fennell 0-1.

The Cork panel before the 2012 game with Dublin at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: David Maher/SPORTSFILE

CORK: K O'Halloran; E Cotter, M Shields, R Carey; G Canty, E Cadogan, S Kiely; A O'Connor, P O'Neill; F Goold, P Kerrigan, P Kelly; C O'Neill, D O'Connor, A Walsh.

Subs: P Kissane for Kiely (h-t), N Murphy for O'Connor (55), N O'Leary for Cadogan (65), J O'Sullivan for Cotter (68).

DUBLIN: M Savage; R O'Carroll, C O'Sullivan, P McMahon; J Cooper, J McCarthy, K Nolan; S Murray, E Fennell; D Byrne, MD Macauley, B Cullen; C Dias, D Connolly, K McManamon.

Subs: D Bastick 6 for Murray (31), B Cahill 5 for Byrne (h-t), P Brogan for Nolan (61), D Kelly for Dias (62), R McConnell for Fennell (66).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).