Linda Mellerick on Cork v Dublin: Camogie league title would set Rebels up for the summer

SATURDAY: Very National League Division 1A: Cork v Dublin, MTU, 2pm

IT'S 10 years since Cork last won the Division 1 national camogie league title, landing back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

They failed to win the All-Ireland in both years and took a different approach in ’14 and ’15, using the league to blend new players, and won back-to-back All-Ireland titles.

They reached five All-Ireland finals between 2014 and 2018, winning four and not a league title in sight.

There’s always the debate as to whether putting a winning focus on the league impacts or hinders your All-Ireland ambitions. The good or bad of the consideration varies, depending on the success of the team. Win both league and championship and ‘a winning habit’ is what managers were targeting, lose the league but win the championship and it played a ‘significant role in developing our players’.

If on the road a long time the league is often seen to rest seasoned players.

But confidence and team belief plays an enormous role in sport and for teams with little recent success you need to be winning league and provincial titles to have aspirations of the big prize, particularly if there has been a turnover of players.

SERIOUS

In Cork’s case there has been a large turnaround of players over the past four or five years and we haven’t won a championship title since 2018. Heading into our fifth year without one, this league campaign is a serious one I believe.

Of that starting 2018 All-Ireland 15, Amy Lee, Pamela Mackey (back in the panel after a two-season break), Laura Treacy, Hannah Looney, Libby Coppinger, Chloe Sigerson, Ashling Thompson (recovering from a cruciate injury), Katrina Mackey, Orla Cronin and Amy O’Connor remain.

Ten players is a good nucleus you’d feel but it’s the full panel that has seen a significant change and you need another 10 panel members to reach the same level.

Cork begin their league campaign with an opening fixture against Dublin in MTU tomorrow.

Twelve of the current senior panel have been involved with UCC and MTU in their third-level competitions, culminating in last weekend’s finals where UCC agonisingly lost out in added time of extra time by a point and MTU winning by four.

Cork’s training has been heavily impacted by the large college contingent but most are available for this Saturday’s game. Orla Cronin is out injured as is Ciara O’Sullivan who at the time of writing was awaiting the results of a scan on a suspected cruciate injury. Thompson and Olivia McAllen are in rehab and it’ll be later in the year before we know how successful that is in a race against the clock. Laura Treacy is on a winter holiday.

Cork manager Matthew Twomey made a number of cuts to his panel at the beginning of their season and has brought in just Aoife Healy from Aghada. She is sure to be given a role this weekend. Aoife is a Cork dual player, one of four alongside Hannah, Libby and Orlaith Cahalane, and the ladies’ footballers have a challenging game away to Galway on Sunday.

Linda Collins was due to rejoin the panel after a year teaching in Dubai. However, she followed that up with a trip to Australia and doesn’t feel ready to leave that experience behind her yet so that’s a disappointment.

Cork should still have enough to withstand a challenge from Dublin who haven’t made the knockout stages in a number of years.

Tipperary’s Paul Kelly was ratified with a three-year term with Dublin in late 2022 with aspirations of giving the league a right challenge.

Saoirse McCarthy scores a goal for Courcey Rovers last season. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Amy Lee will stand between the posts, Cork's full-back line will possibly have Meabh Murphy, Coppinger and Meabh Cahalane. Healy could get her first run in the absence of Treacy with Pam Mackey and Laura Hayes completing the half-back line. Saoirse McCarthy, Fiona Keating, Katrina Mackey, captain Amy O’Connor, Cliona Healy, Sorcha McCartan, Chloe Sigerson, Hannah Looney, Orlaith Cahalane and Emma Murphy will compete for the remaining eight slots.

Coach Liam Cronin replaced Davy Fitzgerald and Dr Wesley O’Brien has also joined Cork’s backroom team.