Sigerson Cup final: Will UCC be singing in the rain in Waterford tonight?

IT was a night even the dog wouldn’t take his chances on venturing out as Cork was belted with gale-force winds and drenching rain.

Imagine then how the players of UCC and UL must have been feeling for their first round Sigerson Cup tie at the Mardyke, the start of the highlight of Third Level’s premier football championship?

Ok, it wasn’t winner-take-all on that wretched January night and there would be a second opportunity for the losers, but still the last think young fellows wanted to be doing was trying to overcome near-impossible conditions.

Yet, it was typical Sigerson weather, wasn’t it? The pair go hand-in-hand really, fiercely competitive football in atrocious conditions and sure it wouldn’t be the same otherwise.

Now, the rivals do it all over again in the final in WIT tonight at 7.30 and don’t you know the first box-ticking exercise in both camps will be to check the weather forecast.

It doesn’t look great, mind you, more wind and rain, but nothing quite like the storm up the Dyke and sure the elements will only add to the intrigue of it all.

UL won a month ago by 2-7 to 0-10, last season’s beaten finalists scoring the all-important goals in either half.

Paul Mathews from Louth belted in a cracker mid-way through the opening half after five different College players had pointed, UL leading by 1-4 to 0-6 at the break.

The home side got their noses in front again in the second-half only to concede a penalty for a foot block and though keeper Dylan Foley (Eire Og) saved Paul Walsh’s kick (shades of what was to come) the UL player stuck in the rebound.

The teams went on their respective journeys then, UCC mastering ATU Galway, Belfast pair, Queens and St Mary’s, both on penalties with Foley the hero on both occasions, and then TU Dublin in the semi-final, a nervy 1-12 to 0-13 victory.

UL were brought back to earth by TU Dublin in their next outing, squandering a commanding lead at half-time before being caught by 3-12 to 1-17 though they got back on the horse again with a 4-14 to 1-4 thumping of SETU Carlow before once more proving their worth in the knock-out phase.

The Limerick students avenged last year’s 0-12 to 1-6 defeat by University of Galway in the final by squeezing through another tight encounter by 1-15 to 2-10 to set-up a repeat semi-final against DCU, one of the strongly fancied sides.

UL, however, were far too slick, pouncing for three goals in a 3-12 to 0-12 victory to make the final for the second successive season, having reached the 2022 edition for the first time in 25 years.

The teams are likely to show a lot of changes in their starting 15s from the first meeting, especially up top for College, who didn’t have Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Dylan Geaney (Dingle), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) and Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for the throw-in.

There’s a familiar look to the defence, however, Foley behind the Cork contingent of Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty) and Shane Merritt (Mallow) in a side captained by right half-forward Jack Murphy (Eire Og).

While UCC comprise players from Cork and Kerry with a sprinkling of Tipperary, as well, UL are like the League of Nations by comparison.

They’ve a huge draw of players and could make seven or eight changes in personnel from the team which started on Leeside featuring lads from Galway, Kerry, Mayo, Cork, Offaly, Leitrim, Clare, Limerick, Roscommon and Louth.

Either way there will be one happy group from Cork leaving Waterford with a Sigerson medal in the back pocket because UL have a quartet of Rebels in their ranks, wing-back Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), a mainstay all season as is Mark Lenahan (Buttevant) in attack, where Sean McDonnell (Mallow) and Elliott Connolly (O’Donovan Rossa) also vie for starting places.

College are aiming for a 24th title, emulating the class of 2019, when Cork’s Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) had the honour of the captaincy.

It would take them one ahead of the University of Galway in the overall standings, which is headed up by UCD on 34, while UL are searching for that breakthrough success.