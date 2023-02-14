Buckley proud of Rochestown players after falling short in Corn Ui Mhuiri decider

CORK’S wait for a Corn Ui Mhuiri (Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC) title continues for another year after St Brendan’s Killarney proved too strong for injury-ravaged St Francis College Rochestown in the final in Mallow at the weekend.

Colaiste Chriost Ri remain the last school to bring the famous trophy to Leeside following their 2011 success, but even with five representatives in the last-eight the cup remains domiciled in the Kingdom for another 12 months.

It was the Killarney’s school 24th triumph and extended their lead at the head of the roll-of-honour with eight more than Tralee CBS.

Lady Luck certainly didn’t do Rochestown any favours. Already missing three key forwards in Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers), Harry Quilligan (Douglas) and Miceal O’Mahony (Ballygarvan), the Cork side suffered another major blow in the build-up.

Crucial midfielder Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan) lined out for Cork U20 hurlers in a challenge game against Kilkenny the week before the Munster final and played for the full duration but sustained a hamstring injury in trailing with the school during the week.

It was another crippling blow to Rochestown’s chances of emulating their lone victory way back in 1950, especially as his direct opponent John Kelleher from Glenflesk captured the Man-of-the-Match award in the process, too, crowning a marvellous display with a cracking goal.

That came a minute after Sean Coakley (Douglas), scorer of 4-10 en route to the final, flung Rochestown a lifeline with a punched goal after 52 minutes to make it a four-point game only for Kelleher to end any doubts about the outcome.

Size was a contributory factor to the Sem’s success, parading bigger and stronger opponents, notably in defence.

“The lads were out on their feet at the end and the physical toll was evident to see,” said Rochestown’s Eoghan Buckley, joint-manager with Eamonn Hennessy.

“We needed everyone really. We’ve had a massive panel all year, 72 at the start before whittling it down to 45 and then 35.

“As we were losing bodies, we were looking over our shoulders to see what we had and we had lots of players.

“But if you want to be beating the likes of Brendan’s we probably would have needed our full complement.

“And yet we’re very proud of the lads who came in because they got us to where we are,” he added.

Defensively, Rochestown were magnificent, restricting St Brendan’s to their joint lowest total of 1-12 all season, the Killarney side finishing with 3-6 in a group game against Mercy Mount Hawk Tralee.

Corner-forwards Callum Cronin and Cillian Courtney contributed 8-8 between them but were held scoreless and both were replaced during the second-half.

The winners averaged 3-13 per outing whereas Rochestown were conceding just 0-9 a game so to restrict such highly rated forwards given their problems further out the field was a fine achievement and a reflection of their determination.

Despite the obvious disappointment of losing their only game all season, Rochestown believe they’re heading in the right direction.

“There’s a bright future for the school and we’re sports mad, not just Gaelic football. Fellows love coming to the school and we play at the highest levels.

“A lot of the panel are under-age next year though I couldn’t give an exact number and they’re very keen.

“This experience will be very good for them. We’ll dust ourselves down and give it our all again next year,” Buckley concluded.

St Brendan’s, though, have loftier ambitions in terms of chasing All-Ireland glory and getting their hands on the Hogan Cup once again.

They meet the Connacht champions Summerhill College from Sligo in the semi-final after they outscored Galway’s Claregalway College by 0-16 to 1-9. In the other semi-final Leinster champions Naas CBS face Ulster winners Omagh CBS.