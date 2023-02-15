Grattan prove two good for Village in AUL Premier League game

Village 0

Grattan A 2

Grattan United had a convincing 2-0 victory over Village United in their Premier encounter at Silverheights over the weekend.

And if chances were to be counted, their victory could have been a lot more comprehensive as Grattan dominated for very large chunks of the contest.

Grattan wasted little time in setting about their intentions and when Harte’s miss-kick fell into the path of John Paul O’Sullivan, he steered narrowly wide of the post before Harte set Bullman up to rifle a decent effort wide of the far post.

A neat through ball from Village’s Colin Hickey would have reached Chris Kiniry were it not for a sharp intervention from Graham Murphy.

Then, a delivery from a free kick by Aaron Broderick was just too high for the unmarked Bullman.

Bullman was unlucky minutes later when he collected from O’Sullivan before seeing his forceful effort strike off Thompson before grazing the bar.

Grattan continued applying the pressure and it took a fine fingertipped save by Gavin Cummins to deny Anthony O’Callaghan.

This was followed by a stinging free kick by John Paul O’Sullivan that whistled inches wide.

The woodwork came to Village’s rescue when Bullman combined with O’Sullivan before thumping the upright with a fizzing effort.

Grattan's Harry Goulding clears his lines against Village United.

But when the danger was cleared, Jamie Purcell found some space before firing over at the other end.

But it was business as usual as Grattan heaped more pressure on the Village defence with Michel Kent finding Bullman to drill goalwards – only to see Gavin Cummins parry before being cleared to safety.

Village did manage to breach the Grattan defence, but when Steven O’Donnell found room to manoeuvre, Broderick got in a sharp tackle to block out for a corner.

Village did come close when from a corner, Howard Coakley prodded goalwards, but Kent was on the line to lift his clearance into the middle of the park just seconds before the break.

Grattan threatened almost immediately as the second half launched into action and it was Bullman who struck a low effort narrowly past the post after good work from O’Callaghan.

Grattan forced two corners then in fairly quick succession.

The first was a delivery from Harte which saw O’Sullivan head over and soon afterwards, Harte fired another delivery across from a corner that fell for Dean Murray who could not force home near goal.

Village had another narrow escape and when Kent crossed, John Paul O’Sullivan headed it on for Bullman who saw his effort come back off the bar.

Grattan must have been wondering what they had to do to score and threatened again when Harte cushioned one back for O’Callaghan who hooked over.

A terrific effort from distance from Broderick then followed which was tipped over by Gavin Cummins.

But after Bullman headed on for Dean Murray who scooped over, you felt the inevitable was just ‘round the corner and it happened in the 71st minute when Grattan were awarded a penalty as a result of a hand ball.

And from the spot, John Paul O’Sullivan made mistake when he tucked his effort into the corner to hand Grattan a deserved lead.

Village captain Colin Hickey (right) with Grattan United's Dean Murray, accompanied by referee Jim Hennessy.

Three minutes later, Grattan doubled their advantage when Bullman rattled the back of the net with a rasping finish.

It could have been 3-0 minutes later, when from John Paul O’Sullivan’s cracking effort, Gavin Cummins produced a superb save.

Anthony Harte had his chance too to add a third, but with the goal in view, he drilled over.

In the final moments, Hickey failed to reduce the arrears, when he failed to head home near goal.

It mattered little as Grattan held on comfortably in the end.

Village Utd: Gavin Cummins, Kyle Quinn, Graham Cummins, Howard Coakley, Stephen Thompson, Aaron Morey, Colin Hickey, Stephen O’Donnell, Chris Kiniry, Dean Hickey AND Jamie Purcell.

Subs: Alan O’Connor for Jamie Purcell (half-time), Stephen Long for Chris Kiniry (50).

Grattan Utd: Graham Murphy, Aaron Broderick, Dean Murray, Harry Goulding, Keith Harris, Michael Kent, Anthony O’Callaghan, Anthony Harte, John Paul O’Sullivan, Gary Coughlan and Christy Bullman.

Subs: John Paul Long for Harry Goulding (65), David Curtin for Dean Murray (75), Anthony Peelo and Ryan Towler for Christy Bullman and Aaron Broderick (77).

Referee: Jim Hennessy.