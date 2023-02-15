Steacy aiming to add his experience as new Cobh Ramblers goalkeeper

Newly signed Cobh Ramblers goalkeeper Lee Steacy will be hoping his experience can help the St Colman’s Park club to a strong 2023 season.

Most recently with Premier Division club Drogheda United, the 30 year old before that was with Longford Town.

While with Longford, he was named in the PFAI First Division Team of the Year in 2019, before being part of the Longford side that gained promotion to the League Of Ireland Premier Division through the play-offs in 2020.

Speaking to The Echo, Steacy , who also previously has had playing spells for Bray Wanderers, Bohemians Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers, outlined the motivating factors behind his decision to sign for Cobh Ramblers.

“I’m in the middle of doing a Masters. So it was tough and was probably going to have to take a break this year.

“When Shane (Keegan) made contact with me it was a no brainer. He really motivated me to sign for Cobh.

"His views and beliefs would align similar to what I believe in.

“So I think the manager was a huge factor in bringing me to this club. Obviously I am coming from Dublin, so it is a good bit of travelling and I never expected to be travelling regularly down to Cork.

“But what I thought would have been tough, Shane made it an easy option if you like.

“I’m really excited now we are getting close and a great opener away to Kerry.

"I am really excited for the season ahead.”

Steacy is one of a number of new arrivals at Ramblers for the campaign ahead, with Shane Keegan appearing to have done some shrewd transfer business.

Mark Doyle of Drogheda United, hidden, scores his side's first goal, despite the attempts of Longford Town goalkeeper Lee Steacy and Aodh Dervin, during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Longford Town and Drogheda United at Bishopsgate in Longford. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

As to what the shot stopper is hoping to target at Ramblers for the 2023 First Division season, Steacy describes:

“With the couple of additions this year and the experience I can bring, we will be aiming to reach the playoffs.

“We know that is a very tough ask. So it is just important to take it on a game by game basis, going into the last round of games and see how we fare out.

“Realistically to be honest, obviously Cobh finished bottom last year. To jump right up all of the way, that is going to be a big ask.

"But you could see towards the end of last season that the team were starting to play the way Shane wanted them."

Steacy added: “I didn’t really know what to expect when I joined the squad.

"But I played a game there last week and I was really impressed with the style of football. The quality that was in the squad I was really impressed.”

Lee Steacy knows what it takes to get promoted from the First Division having done so with Longford in 2020, part of a team that defeated Shelbourne in the promotion/relegation playoff that year.

He therefore is someone who can provide plenty of experience to this Ramblers dressing room.

Steacy outlines:

“I will be trying to help the lads along with my experience, I’ve obviously been in the league for a long time now.

“I think experience goes a long way in football and especially from a goalkeepers point of view. I’d like to think I will bring a calm influence into the dressing room.

“To be honest the lads seem to have a lot of that nailed down. We had a day the other day where we just talked through our standards for the season and there was not a whole lot I would have changed or added.

“It was a working thing within groups and the lads came up with some great ideas. So I will just be trying to help the captain implement that.”

All roads lead to Mounthawk Park in Tralee on Friday night, as Ramblers kick off the 2023 League Of Ireland season against the newest side in the First Division Kerry FC.

“I don’t think you could have picked a better game. I don’t know what the crowds will be like for Kerry, but I know this game is going to be sold out.

“They are going to be raring to go. So it is going to be a really tense game. We are all looking forward to it. We can’t wait to just get going now.”