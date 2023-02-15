Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 08:20

Douglas Hall fight back to claim the points against Lakewood in CWSSL U14 tie

Douglas Hall who defeated Lakewood 2-1 in the recent CWSSL U14 Premier league match in Moneygourney. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Howard Crowdy

Douglas Hall 2 

Lakewood 1

Douglas Hall remained at the summit of the CWSSL U14 Premier league thanks to a narrow 2-1 win over Lakewood at Moneygourney with very little separating the top five teams in the table.

The home side made the first move on goal in the early stages with Ruby Lester’s effort from the far side going over, but it was Lakewood who opened the scoring in the 9th minute when Laura Lynch found herself inside the area and duly sent the ball past Frida Murray for the opening score.

Douglas Hall pressed forward looking for the equaliser with Kate Mulcahy having two chances in the space of two minutes which went either over the bar from 18 yards and another effort which went wide.

Lakewood had a chance to extend their lead midway through the half when Anna Cronin managed to get behind the defence only to see her effort go wide of the posts.

The equalising score came on the half hour when Douglas Hall’s Kate Mulcahy drove at the goal, her effort being half blocked by the keeper only to score from the 18 yard box to bring the sides level.

Chances fell to Lakewood’s Faye Honohan and Douglas Hall’s Holly McLoughlin before the end of the half as the sides were level at the break.

Douglas Hall’s Ruby Lester drove forward five minutes into the half only to be denied by a well timed tackle while at the other end Lakewood’s long range free kick was well held by Frida Murray in the Douglas Hall goal.

Lakewood who played against Douglas Hall in the CWSSL U14 Premier league match in Moneygourney recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The home side took the lead in the 46th minute when Holly McLoughlin’s cross went across the Lakewood goal only for Alex Carroll to find the back of the net at the far post from 10 yards.

Lakewood found themselves behind for the first time in the match and pressed forward looking to get back into the game and had a chance from Laura Lynch who was well tackled in the area followed moments later with Lily O’Flynn’s shot being well covered by the Douglas Hall keeper.

Douglas Hall’s Rebecca Collins’s high ball in towards goal was well covered by the Lakewood keeper while at the other end Lakewood were forcing corners as they looked for the all important equaliser with Aimee O’Connell’s long range free kick going just wide of the posts.

As the half progressed Douglas Hall were forcing Lakewood to defend with some testing corner kicks with Stephanie Dwyer’s effort going wide and Holly McLoughlin hitting the side netting as the home side pressed forward.

Lakewood made a last gasp attempt to get a point from the game with a last minute corner kick but Ella O’Sullivan’s effort was sent over the bar as the final whistle blew as all three points went to the home side.

Best for Douglas Hall were Maisie Groarke, Kate Mulcahy and Holly McLoughlin while Aimee O’Connell, Anna Cronin and Faye Honohan impressed for Lakewood.

Douglas Hall: Frida Murray, Niamh Gambura, Katya Barrett, Anabelle Sheahan, Rebecca Collins, Maisie Groarke, Alex Carroll, Adele O’Sullivan, Ruby Lester, Kate Mulcahy, Holly McLoughlin, Stephanie Dwyer, Rose Davis, Emma Davis 

Lakewood: Isobel Goggin, Roisin Darby, Niamh Corcoran, , Aimee O’Connell, Maeve Daly, Laura Lynch, Ella O’Sullivan, Cara Brett, Anna Cronin, Lilly O’Flynn, Brianna Dwyer, Faye Honohan, Roisin O’Malley, Tamara Moynihan, Sonia Szymanska, 

Referee: Hector Ramierez.

