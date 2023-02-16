UCC targeting Fitzgibbon Cup final spot

For the second Thursday in a row, UCC will look to overcome Galway opposition in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup knockout stages.

The home of Clare side St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield is the venue for tonight’s last-four clash against the University of Galway, which has a throw-in time of 6pm.

Having topped their group featuring UCD and Maynooth University, UCC earned home advantage for the quarter-finals and last Thursday they came out on the right side of a 0-20 to 1-13 scoreline against ATU Galway at the Mardyke.

Ballygiblin’s Darragh Flynn accounted for 14 of the UCC points, but the home side didn’t have things all their own way at all. Ronan Murphy’s first-half goal helped Galway to lead at half-time by 1-8 to 0-9 and, even though a strong showing from UCC at the start of the second half put them in front, the visitors stayed with them.

It was only when Flynn and Blarney and Cork pair Shane Barrett and Pádraig Power added late points that victory for Tom Kingston’s side was fully secured.

In many ways, it was a similar game to UCC’s opener, when Maynooth made life difficult for them for long periods at the Dyke. While UCC had led by 1-11 to 0-8 at half-time – Jack O’Connor with the goal – their Kildare opponents came back strongly in the second half despite being down to 14 men and they came to level before UCC had late points from Shane Barrett and Niall O’Leary.

With UCD winning in Maynooth the following week, UCC’s quarter-final spot was secured but there was an incentive to win the final group game in Belfield so as to the top the group and avoid a quarter-final away to the competition’s holders and favourites, the University of Limerick.

In the event, it was fairly straightforward for UCC, who came out on top by 0-19 to 0-13. Flynn, used off the bench against Maynooth less than a week after winning the All-Ireland Club JHC with Ballygiblin, featured from the start and put on a clinic of dead-ball accuracy, scoring eight frees and a 65.

It was 0-11 to 0-7 at half-time, with Eoin Carey, Cotter and Barrett all on target while UCD had failed to score from play. Solid defending ensured that UCD were unable to find the goals that were looking more and more necessary while Flynn continued to tack on frees. UCC were 0-19 to 0-11 to the good as the end neared before a pair of UCD points gave the final scoreline a closer look.

From there, they went on to beat ATU Galway and now they will hope to repeat the trick. University of Galway were in the same group as MTU Cork and were impressive as they won their opening game in Bishopstown, with Galway star Evan Niland scoring 1-11 that night, and another win at home to SETU Waterford ensured that they topped the group.

At home to SETU Carlow last Thursday, Galway started slowly but eventually got on top and ran out winners by 0-20 to 2-11.

In this evening’s other semi-final, UL will travel to the SETU Waterford complex at Carriganore to take on the home side, who edged out MTU in the final group game before seeing off DCU Dóchas Éireann in the quarter-finals.

That game begins at 7.30pm, with both matches streamed live on the TG4 YouTube channel.