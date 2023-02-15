Business League round-up: Cork Hospitals rally back to beat SCS Crookstown away

SCS Crookstown Utd 2 Cork Hospitals 3:

CORK HOSPITALS came from two down inside the opening 12 minutes to draw level by half-time before being gifted the winner with five minutes to go at Crookstown in the Sports Gear Direct First Division.

Goals from Martin O’Sullivan and David O’Halloran direct from a corner in the 11th and 12th minutes respectfully were cancelled out by a brace from Hospitals’ deadly marksman, Tadhg Whelan, the first a penalty, before the break. With United guilty of being wasteful in front of goal, Dave Synott poached the winner late on.

HBC Redemption Rovers 2 The Glue Pot Passage 3:

The Glue Pot picked up a welcome win on the road after goals from Elisha Idunorba, Ryan Palmewr and Peter Walsh cancelled out Stuart McSweeney and James Morrissey’s replies for HBC who twice came back from a goal down to concede the winner.

Suro Cars 0 Longboats 2:

Goals from Sean Nagle early in the first half and James ‘The Bull’ O’Sullivan late in the second took Longboats back to top spot in the ding-dong tug of war battle with Andy Sull’s Hair and Arc Rovs. for leadership of the division. Debutants Ken O’Brien and Mark Ryan along with the consistent Cian Higgins shone for the hosts.

Arc Rovers 5 Curry House Hungry Tigers 1:

Title-chasing Arc Rovers closed the gap on leaders Longboats to a single point after goals from Dean Cummins (2), Conor Bowe and Brian Kelly cancelled out Howard Murphy’s early lead goal for the Tigers.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division:

UCC United 3 Jay Bazz 0:

UCC put the brakes on Jay Bazz’s flying start to the season by coming out on top in their meeting at the Farm. Adan Lannon netted twice along with Dave Foley t seal all three points.

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 1 Brew Boys United 4:

Brew Boys were denied a fourth consecutive win in all competitions without conceding when Francis O’Callaghan struck a late consolation for Healy’s. Earlier, Trevor Hynes, Gavin Quirke and Gareth Fishlock scored for the visitors who moved up to third in the table as a consequence.

Satellite Taxis 2 OBS 1:

Satellite’s first home league win of 2023 came following a hard-fought tussle with relegation-threatened OBS at Deerpark Secondary School.

After Jack O’Brien opened the scoring from Eric Kennedy’s inch-perfect low cross, Fletcher Fynn equalised for the visitors with an audacious overhead kick. O’Brien secured the points for Satellite with his second of the afternoon midways through the second half. Jake Hawkins, Mark Maher and James Walsh impressed in the middle for Ray Hallissey’s home eleven along with Lee Maher, Niall O’Brien, Ross Drummond and Tadhg Shanahan the pick for OBS.

Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 2 Marlboro Trust 1:

Marlboro Trust faced Valley Rangers for the second time in a fortnight and after the agony of the penalty shoot-out defeat in the Mooney Cup two weeks ago, the visitors lost out for a second time last Saturday afternoon in Conna.

Adrian Carr and Jack Murphy were on target for the hosts who moved three points above their opponents as a result with Colin Hewitt replying for Trust.

Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 0 County Council 0:

In a contest in which both teams created plenty of chances, Carrigaline Town and Council had to settle for a share of the spoils at Crosshaven last Sunday afternoon. Alex O’Dea and Dean Farrissey carried much of the Town’s threat u front while Kieran O’Regan and Yousuf al Maawali put in excellent performances for the visitors.

Telus International 3 Jason O’Neill Electrical 3:

JONE needed a late equalizer from sub Eddie Barry to rescue a point from their contest with an ever-improving Telus at the GACA Grounds.

After centre-back Luke Pottinger put the hosts one up from a terrific 40-yard strike, Paudie Cotter levelled from the penalty spot only for a Callan Dempsey double to restore the home side’s lead to 3-1 with his 19th and 20th goals of the season.

As the visitors chased the game, Telus keeper Jack Milne pulled off a number of incredible to keep his team in front, only conceding twice late on as his beleaguered defence was final breached by another from Cotter and Barry.

Mooney Cup second round:

Trend Micro 2 Martin Harvey Solicitors 1:

Trend Micro stunned premier division Harvey’s by knocking out the visitors at Mayfield Park.

Having already slaying another top-flight outfit Absolute Contracting Inch Utd. in round one. Matias Rodrigues and Guillerme Bittencourt scored the decisive goals for Trend with Dave O’Leary on target for the Solicitors. Rodrigues was outstanding for the winners with his drive and energy inspiring his team to another momentous victory.