Cork Boxing: Underage bouts a knockout success

This is the first section of the 2023 County Championships.
The boys and girls in the 11, 12 and 13 years of age groups will take place in the last weekend of February.
That long period included two World Wars, a major decline in the sport in the early '70s and a Covid Pandemic of 2020. However, irrespective of the serious and major obstacles the Cork County Boxing Championships always prevailed.
The first venue for these Championships in their inaugural year of 1914 was Fitzgerald’s Park up on the Mardyke, this was an open-air event and had an entry of over two hundred boxers.
When the old City Hall, which was located in Lower Anglesea Street, was burned by the ‘Black and Tans’ in 1920, they also burned the Parnell’s Boxing Club to the ground on the same night, however, while Cork Boxing was not affected in general, Parnell’s BC. did not start up again and became defunct.
They were also organised in various towns as well. For many years the County Board delegate meetings took place in a house at No.2 James Street across from the Court House in Washington Street.
The recent boy and girls 4, 5 and 6 Championships were very successful.
The President of the County Board Billy O’Sullivan presented the medals, the Board Secretary John Wiseman said: “The board had a record entry for this category and he thanked Paul Buttimer and the Northside Club for hosting the Championships.”