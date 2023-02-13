Cork Boxing: Underage bouts a knockout success

THE Cork County Boxing Championships catering for boys and girls in the 14, 15 and 16-years-old grades took place recently, the venue was the ‘Northside Boxing Club’ premises in Blackpool.

This is the first section of the 2023 County Championships.

Patrick McCarthy, Mayfield BC. Picture: Doug Minihane

The boys and girls in the 11, 12 and 13 years of age groups will take place in the last weekend of February.

Johnny McDonagh of Charleville BC get his arm raised by referee Robert O’Driscoll following his victory over Jay Duffy of Riverstown BC. Picture: Doug Minihane

These Championships have taken place on Leeside since the establishment of the Cork Boxing Board in 1914 109 years ago. Over the years these Championships never missed a year of participation.

That long period included two World Wars, a major decline in the sport in the early '70s and a Covid Pandemic of 2020. However, irrespective of the serious and major obstacles the Cork County Boxing Championships always prevailed.

Referee Louise Forde of Togher BC keeping a sharp eye on proceedings. Picture: Doug Minihane

The first venue for these Championships in their inaugural year of 1914 was Fitzgerald’s Park up on the Mardyke, this was an open-air event and had an entry of over two hundred boxers.

Coach Tom Power of St Marthas BC, Carrigtwohill giving boxer John Crowley some last-minute advice. Picture: Doug Minihane

The first boy crowned as a County Champion in that year was 14-year-old James O’Sullivan who lived in the Greemount area of the City and boxed with the Parnell’s Boxing Club which was located in Copley Street.

When the old City Hall, which was located in Lower Anglesea Street, was burned by the ‘Black and Tans’ in 1920, they also burned the Parnell’s Boxing Club to the ground on the same night, however, while Cork Boxing was not affected in general, Parnell’s BC. did not start up again and became defunct.

Coaches Ted Barry and Brian Barry of Riverstown BC. Picture: Doug Minihane

Down through the years the Cork Boxing Championships were held at many venues throughout the city.

They were also organised in various towns as well. For many years the County Board delegate meetings took place in a house at No.2 James Street across from the Court House in Washington Street.

Jack Gibbons, Bantry BC, and Brian O’Reilly of Togher. Picture: Doug Minihane

The late Tim O’Sullivan founder member of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association had amongst his boxing memorabilia a book that logged the locations and history of many years of the Boxing Championships in Cork.

The recent boy and girls 4, 5 and 6 Championships were very successful.

Jim McConville, Head Coach at Kanturk BC. Picture: Doug Minihane

The President of the County Board Billy O’Sullivan presented the medals, the Board Secretary John Wiseman said: “The board had a record entry for this category and he thanked Paul Buttimer and the Northside Club for hosting the Championships.”

Brian Waters of De Courcey BC. Picture: Doug Minihane

Following the completion of the upcoming boys and girls 1.2 and 3 Championships, a report on the full Championship programme naming all County Champions and their Clubs will be published in the Echo.