Eoghan Buckley hails Rochestown effort in the absence of marquee young players 

THERE was just no way of avoiding the fact that depleted St Francis College were always facing a mammoth challenge from a school like St Brendan’s, steeped in history and tradition in Kerry football.

Eoghan Buckley, joint manager, along with Eamonn Hennessy, didn’t use the absentees as a reason for the eight-point defeat in the Corn Uí Mhuirí final but put it into context.

“We had four devastating injuries, lads who would have been the mainstays of the team at the start of the year,” he said afterwards.

“They just weren’t any players, they were our main players, Bryan Hayes, the Munster minor player of the year last season, Kevin Lyons, full-back for the Cork U20 hurlers, Harry Quilligan one of the best minor players and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in a red jersey. Micheal O’Mahony was one of our main contributors to the scoreboard.

It’s not an excuse just a frustration really.”

It was a perfectly understandable reaction and still the Rochestown management couldn’t have asked anymore of the 15 who started and the players summoned from the bench.

PROUD

“We’re unbelievably proud of the boys, who just couldn’t have given any more and left it all out on the field.

“Even though we lost on this occasion they are winners in our eyes, particularly in the way they carried themselves all season and the way in which they represented the school.

“They had to be stretchered off there at the end and it’s been that kind of year, an attritional year, which probably caught up with us."

Rochestown only trailed 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time and were still in the mix.

“We were happy enough just two points down, which was unusual for us because we were normally a couple of points in front in nearly all our games.

“We’d normally get a kick in the second half and we were hoping that might transpire in the second half, but, in fairness to St Brendan’s they were the ones who asserted themselves and got a period of dominance which we weren’t able to reel back.

“We’ll dust ourselves down and go again next season."