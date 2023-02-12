Great day for Danny Fitzgerald at Avondhu Point to Point meeting

THERE was an electric atmosphere at Sunday’s well-attended Avondhu Foxhounds point-to-point fixture at Knockanard.

18-year-old Danny Fitzgerald from Carriganassa outside Inch was credited with a third career success aboard his father Martin Fitzgerald’s Carrig Wells in the mares’ winners of two.

The ultra-consistent Carrig Wells (9/2), who was fitted with cheekpieces, stepped forwards from her two recent third-placed efforts at Carrigarostig and Ballyvodock by making her way through to challenge at the third last of the 14 obstacles.

The winning daughter of Mores Wells, owned and bred by handler Fitzgerald’s father Joe, picked up the running before two out and she bravely kept the rallying long-time leader Dul Ar Aghaidh at bay in the closing stages to oblige by a half-length.

The pair returned three parts of a length clear of the third-placed Lavinia Fontana.

Katie, Sinead and Claire Halpin and Aoife Casey from Ballylanders and Willie Quinn, Ballyduff at the Avondhu point to point races at Knockanard, Fermoy. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“She’s a tough mare and I suppose that we’ll now go for another mares’ winners race, but I will leave that up to Martin and Danny,“ said Joe Fitzgerald.

He then added of the eight-year-old Carrig Wells: “She’s a great mare to have for Danny to ride in points.“

There was yet another family success as 19-year-old Andy Burke Ott from Boherbue, who partnered Chatham Street Lad to win the Ballindenisk open for Michael Winters on New Year’s Day, landed the six-year-old and upwards maiden for novice riders aboard his father Alex Ott’s Imperial Eddie (5/2).

The six-year-old Imperial Eddie, who unseated five out on his only previous start at Aghabullogue last month, led from the fifth fence and he bravely kept finding more in the closing stages to thwart Paul Tobin’s mare The Dollarlady by one and a half lengths.

“It was a shame that we came to grief in Aghabullogue, but he’s a nice horse,“ remarked Burke Ott of Imperial Eddie.

Burke Ott incidentally rides out for Michael Winters, Paddy Cronin and Paul O’Flynn in addition to his father.

Owner/trainer Desmond Kenneally, who has just three horses in harness at his Macroney Upper base outside Kilworth, was all smiles following the success of Pray Tell (evens – 4/6) in the closing five-year-old and upwards adjacent hunts maiden.

The October Kinsale runner-up Pray Tell made his way to the front for Darragh Allen approaching four out and, having secured a terrific jump here, he asserted on the climb from two out to beat Stevie O’Donoghue’s Dripsey Moon by a comfortable six lengths.

Julian and Mia Baragry from Clondulane, Fermoy at the Avondhu point to point races at Knockanard, Fermoy. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“I’m delighted to win this race and it’s Sean Allen, Darragh’s brother, that rides him out at home.

"Sean has always been very sweet on him,“ said Kenneally who also paid tribute to his close friend Noel Fenton from Fermoy for providing assistance.

“I think that he’s a good horse and we will go for a winners race now."

This meeting saw banks racing returning to Knockanard after a break of approximately 70 years with the open lightweight being staged over a specially-constructed banks course.

Some 11 horses went to post for the three and a half mile contest with some 24 obstacles to be negotiated and victory ultimately went to County Wexford-based owner/trainer Richard O’Keeffe’s confirmed cross-country specialist Vital Island (9/4 – 7/4).

Winner of the coveted Ladies Cup hunters chase at the Punchestown festival on his final foray last season, Vital Island was always positioned close to the pace and he picked up the running racing away from the second last.

With some five rivals in close pursuit on the approach to the final fence, Vital Island was in no mood to be denied with Benny Walsh in the closing stages as he fought off veteran Space Cadet to score by a head in a driving three-way finish.

“He loved the track here today and Benny [Walsh] knows him like the back of his hand,“ said Taghmon-based O’Keeffe of Vital Island.

“He will probably now go to Lingstown for the banks race on March 12th before hopefully going back to Punchestown to try and win the Ladies Cup again.“

Mitchelstown amateur Eoin O’Brien teamed up with handler Jonathan Fogarty to land the five-year-old geldings’ maiden aboard Denemethy (5/1).

A somewhat fortunate second on his previous start at Ballindenisk on January 1st, Denemethy made most of the running to see off Sam Curling’s newcomer Lowry’s Bar by four lengths.

Marie Moynihan, with her daughter Tracy and her grandchildren Chloe and Sophie Foley all from Kilworth at the Avondhu point to point races at Knockanard, Fermoy. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

It’s probable that the Flemensfirth-sired Denemethy will now be offered for sale.

Derek O’Connor excelled by bringing the newcomer No Flies On Him (4/1), a son of Westerner that he trains for JP McManus, from well off the pace to collect the opening four-year-old maiden over two and a half miles.

The well-supported Jango Baie injected pace into the race from five out and he appeared the most likely winner on the ascent from two out. However No Flies On Him closed before the final fence and he took the measure of Jango Baie over 50 yards out to score by three parts of a length.

Next Sunday, the annual Kildorrery meeting takes place at Rockmills Stud (1pm start).

Results:

Going:Yielding/Soft

Coolagown Stud & Tattersalls NH 4-Y-O Maiden of €800. 2 ½ Miles J P McManus’ No Flies On Him b g (Westerner – Zalda) 11-11 Mr D O’Connor Mrs C Goff’s Jango Baie (FR) 11-11 Mr M J Sweeney Mrs B Queally’s Williethebuilder 11-11 Mr M C O’Donovan 9 ran. 3/4L, 2 1/2L, 20L. (Winner trained by Derek O’Connor) Rathbarry Stud & Shinnicks Spar, Fermoy 5-Y-O Geldings’ Maiden of €800. 3 Miles Gaynestown Stud Partnership’s Denemethy b g (Flemensfirth – Ute Antique) 12-2 Mr E P O’Brien S Curling’s Lowry’s Bar 11-11 Mr J O’Grady P G Davies’ Chigorin 11-11 Miss S Doyle 11 ran. 4L, Nk, 2 1/2L. (Winner trained by Jonathan M Fogarty) Riordans SuperValu & AIB Fermoy Mares’ Winners Of One of €1, 750. 3 Miles J A Fitzgerald’s Carrig Wells b m (Mores Wells – Suspended) 8-11-11 Mr D M Fitzgerald The Gifted Syndicate’s Dul Ar Aghaidh 6-12-2 Mr D Allen S Kiernan’s Lavinia Fontana 6-11-11 Miss C Skerry 8 ran. 1/2L, 3/4L, 2 1/2L. (Winner trained by Martin Paul Fitzgerald) Coolmore & Grange Stud Open Lightweight (Banks Course) of €1, 750. 3 ½ Miles R O’Keeffe’s Vital Island b g (Trans Island – Persian Pearl) 11-12-2 Mr B O Walsh G O’Loughlin’s Space Cadet 13-12-2 Mr J C Barry D O’Dowd’s The Red Menace 9-11-11 Mr B Betlamini 11 ran. Hd, Sh Hd, 1L. (Winner trained by Richard O’Keeffe) GAIN & Equine Nutrition & Grove Stud 6-Y-O & Upwards Maiden for Novice Riders of €1, 750. 3 Miles A Ott’s Imperial Eddie b g (Imperial Monarch – Dawn Court) 6-11-11 Mr A Burke Ott P Tobin’s The Dollarlady 6-11-11 Mr M K Tobin C O’Connor & L Fenton’s Knock On Wood 6-12-2 Mr J G Murphy 6 ran. 1 1/2L, 32L, 1 1/2L. (Winner trained by Alexander Ott) Glenview Stud & McCarthy Insurance Group 5-Y-O & Upwards Adjacent Hunts Maiden of €1, 750. 3 Miles D Kenneally’s Pray Tell b g (Ask – Leading Rank) 7-12-2 Mr D Allen Ms S Kelly’s Dripsey Moon 6-12-2 Mr J Hurley E Kent’s Kris Kippen 6-11-6 Mr A T Feeney 5 ran. 6L, 8L, 3 1/2L. (Winner trained by Desmond Kenneally)