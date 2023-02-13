Jack Doherty on why he made the move to Cobh Ramblers

Jack Doherty will be looking to showcase his talents and help steer Cobh Ramblers toward an improved campaign on the field of play in 2023.

One of the most talented players in the First Division, Doherty impressed last term with Wexford FC, scoring six league goals.

A player who attracted interest from other League Of Ireland clubs in the off-season, it was quite a coup for Cobh to secure his footballing services for the campaign ahead.

When asked how the move to Cobh Ramblers came about, Doherty tells The Echo: “As people probably know I have a few other offers as well. But talking to Shane (Keegan) and Franny (Fran Rockett), I played with him at Waterford years ago, having talked to them and been talking to other clubs, it was just the right fit really.

“I am really enjoying it and the plans they have for the coming season and for down the line, it was an offer I was willing to do and I am looking forward to it.”

He spent a number of campaigns with Wexford and also has played for Longford Town in the recent past.

Doherty brings plenty of League Of Ireland experience to the St Colman’s Park club, having also lined out for Waterford and Limerick during his playing career.

“I am a player that likes to make stuff happen. I always like to take chances and always willing to create things off the cuff, make things happen on the pitch. Really work hard for the team and try to bring lads around me to really improve the team. To try and get results is the main thing.

“I like to score goals and set up goals, if other people are in a better position to set them up. For me as a player, I just love going at people and taking people on, trying to make something happen.”

Cobh Rambler's Issa Kargbo is tackled by Wexford's Jack Doherty. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Ramblers begin the 2023 League Of Ireland First Division season with an away trip to take on Kerry FC on the 17th of February.

Cobh then will play at home to Wexford FC on the following Friday, February 24th at St Colman’s Park.

Cobh manager Keegan has recruited well in the off season, including getting attacker Wilson Waweru on loan from Galway United.

While former Drogheda United and Longford Town goalkeeper Lee Steacy has also signed for Ramblers.

There is hope therefore that the coming campaign will be an improvement on what transpired on the pitch in 2022 for Ramblers. As to what Ramblers will be looking to target during the 2023 campaign, Doherty said: “The playoffs should be an aim for every club at the start of the season. If they are not aiming for that you may as well not be involved.

Looking at the lads and being in training and playing games with them, there is no reason why we can’t compete for a playoff spot.

“They are as good as any other team in it really to be honest. It is just a bit of luck along the way as well, keeping lads fit and staying injury free really.

“That is a big key to a team doing well for the season. You are going to have your ups and downs along the way, that is part of football.

AMBITION

“But I think playoffs should be an ambition straight away. If they are not thinking that way, there is no point being involved.”

Doherty has shown over the last couple of years the quality he has on the ball. He will hope that he can contribute towards a Ramblers promotion playoff push in 2023.

Doherty scored a gem of a free kick for Ramblers in the recent Munster Senior Cup win over Everton.

He scored a beauty from a 30-yard free kick last season while playing for Wexford against Longford Town.

While Doherty last year scored a wonder goal against Cobh Ramblers for Wexford St Colman’s Park, a match in which Doherty was named player of the match by the home side, something that is unusual as usually the home team would give such an accolade to one of their own players.

The former Ipswich Town player will be hoping that he can provide more moments like this during the coming League Of Ireland season ahead while playing in the Cobh Ramblers colours.