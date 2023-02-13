Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 09:50

Cork hurling talking points: Panel depth key to winning streak

Denis Hurley picks out the major issues after Pat Ryan's side won in Galway
Cork hurling talking points: Panel depth key to winning streak

The Cork players break from the team photo before the win over Galway. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

Competition for places

Cork’s starting lineup for the Galway game had seven changes from that which began against Limerick, while Pádraig Power made his league debut from the bench.

Given that Séamus Harnedy and Tim O’Mahony have yet to see game-time this year as they work their way back from injury and Alan Connolly and Mark Coleman will be out for all of the league, building a deep panel is a prerequisite for the management and the early signs in that regard are good.

In six matches across the Co-op SuperStores Munster Hurling League, Canon O’Brien Cup and now Allianz Hurling League, Cork still have a 100 percent record despite the levels of alteration to the team.

Goal-den eye

After the win over Limerick, in which Cork netted twice, Pat Ryan expressed the hope that the time might be able to find the net even more.

“If we want to be doing anything this year,” he said, “we have to be doing three or four goals in every match. We got two today and we would like to be getting another one if we can.”

That hope became reality in Pearse Stadium as they raised four green flags and, while such a stat comes with an “it’s only the league” health warning, the signs are still encouraging.

Cork's Seán Twomey scores his first and his team's second goal in Sunday's win over Galway at Pearse Stadium. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Cork's Seán Twomey scores his first and his team's second goal in Sunday's win over Galway at Pearse Stadium. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Conor Lehane and Seán Twomey each goaled twice and Declan Dalton was unlucky with a shot that came back off the crossbar. The burst of 2-3 at the start of the second half was what put the game Cork’s way but, equally, conceding two goals in injury time – as well as a penalty, which was saved – meant the ending was nervier than expected.

Maintaining momentum

Cork and the rest of the counties have a break next weekend but of course there is a chance that a number of players will be in action as the Fitzgibbon Cup final takes place on Saturday – both UCC and UL are involved in semi-finals on Thursday night.

It’s hardly surprising, given how well things have gone to date that Ryan isn’t exactly welcoming the week off.

“No, we’d love another game to be honest,” he said, “we’d love to keep going.

“Obviously we have UCC and a couple of lads with UL, so they will be missing training all week for us, hopefully they will get to a final and get a bit of confidence from that as well.”

The flipside of that though is that injuries in the squad will have time to heal, increasing the options available to Ryan and the management for the next outing, at home to Westmeath on February 26.

Read More

Cork hurling analysis: Declan Dalton showed what he's capable of while newcomers shone again

More in this section

MTU Cork celebrate with The Purcell Cup 12/2/2023 Saoirse McCarthy helps MTU Cork to Purcell Cup
Cork's Edel Thornton top scores for Ireland in Czech Republic defeat Cork's Edel Thornton top scores for Ireland in Czech Republic defeat
Ciarán Sheehan switches from Éire Óg to Russell Rovers for hurling Ciarán Sheehan switches from Éire Óg to Russell Rovers for hurling
cork gaa
Niamh Keenaghan and Orlaith Kelleher 12/2/2023

UCC suffer Ashbourne Cup final heartbreak after extra time

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more